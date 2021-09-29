Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
toronto outdoor actvities

This Scavenger Hunt Is Hiding Secret Clues Around Toronto To Help You Stop An Art Heist

It's up to you to stop the art heist from going down!

This Scavenger Hunt Is Hiding Secret Clues Around Toronto To Help You Stop An Art Heist
Fernando Gregory | Dreamstime, Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

You'll feel like Sherlock Holmes at this scavenger hunt happening in Toronto this fall.

Toronto Art Heist is taking place on October 16 and 17, and you and your team must complete all the challenges in order to save the city's artwork.

A masked bandit dubbed "The Professor" is plotting to steal a number of the city's pieces of art, and you'll need to decipher clues, solve riddles, answer questions about the art, and snap a photo of the elusive thief in order to protect the works.

The game will take you on a 10-kilometre tour around downtown, where you'll visit 16 hidden gems and historical sites. You'll need an app on your smartphone in order to complete the challenges.

The entire experience will take about three and a half hours to complete, and you can make your team as big or small as you'd like. Reservations are available online, so grab your magnifying glass and bring your best detective skills.

Toronto Art Heist

Price: $25 per team

When: October 16 & 17, 2021

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stop the Professor from stealing the city's art by competing in this outdoor scavenger hunt.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Cookie Scavenger Hunt Is Coming To Toronto This Summer & And It's A Dream Crumb True

It's free to join in!

Vagabond Cookies | Handout, @vagabondcookiesto | Instagram

The very sweetest challenge is coming to Toronto this summer, and you'll have to be one smart cookie to solve it.

The Cookie Scavenger Hunt hosted by Vagabond Cookies is taking place on August 1, and you can solve clues in order to find the secret location and get your hands on some delicious treats.

Keep Reading Show less

The Ultimate Toronto Instagram Challenge You Must Do With Your Friends

Do it for the 'gram.
cabanapoolbar

How well do you know Toronto? A scavenger hunt is a cool way to get acquainted with the city and have fun at the same time! Below is a list of objectives that send you and your friends on a photo adventure across the city. Some objectives will require you to enact certain situations with your team, while others might bring you a little outside of your comfort zone.

READ ALSO: This Horror-Themed Escape Room In Ontario Is The Real Life Version Of “Saw"

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Hosting A City Wide Scavenger Hunt In May

An urban adventure you won't want to miss.
Improve Toronto

Imagine playing Hide & Seek...but on the streets...with over 800 strangers... and there is no hiding....just seeking objects and events instead of people. Thats right, Toronto has once more announced its largest annual scavenger hunt yet hosted by Improve Toronto! On Saturday May 23, gather your 8 best buddies and head down to Nathan Phillips Square at 2pm. This event is free, fun, and a chance for you to step outside your comfort zone.

According to the recently published Facebook event, they ask you to come prepped with a camera (or anything to take digital pictures with) and $10 dollars cash for certain small tasks. I personally recommend you bring your TTC metro pass (just incase). Your team can have up to 8 members, but worry not if your group is small, you can be paired up at the rink before the hunt starts. Though they are not yet announced, there are some awesome prizes to be given out so stay tuned!

Keep Reading Show less