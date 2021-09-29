This Scavenger Hunt Is Hiding Secret Clues Around Toronto To Help You Stop An Art Heist
It's up to you to stop the art heist from going down!
You'll feel like Sherlock Holmes at this scavenger hunt happening in Toronto this fall.
Toronto Art Heist is taking place on October 16 and 17, and you and your team must complete all the challenges in order to save the city's artwork.
A masked bandit dubbed "The Professor" is plotting to steal a number of the city's pieces of art, and you'll need to decipher clues, solve riddles, answer questions about the art, and snap a photo of the elusive thief in order to protect the works.
The game will take you on a 10-kilometre tour around downtown, where you'll visit 16 hidden gems and historical sites. You'll need an app on your smartphone in order to complete the challenges.
The entire experience will take about three and a half hours to complete, and you can make your team as big or small as you'd like. Reservations are available online, so grab your magnifying glass and bring your best detective skills.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.