EN - Things To Do
You Can Sip High Tea While Riding Through The Fall Colours On A Historic Train Near Toronto

YDHR | Handout, YDHR

All aboard! This historic train near Toronto will take you on a scenic fall journey complete with all sorts of treats.

York-Durham Heritage Railway is hosting a Fall High Tea event on October 8, and you can take in the red and orange foliage while indulging in a fancy lunch.

YDHR | Handout

The experience takes an hour and a half and features linen table cloths, fresh flowers, musicians, and traditional high tea goodies.

As you sip your tea, you can gaze out the window at the vibrant autumn colours and imagine you're rolling through the English countryside.

Tickets are available online, so put on your fanciest hat and get ready for this unique fall experience.

Fall High Tea

YDHR | Handout

Price: $64.99 per adult

When: October 8, 2021

Address: 19 Railway St., Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip high tea as you ride through the fall colours on a historic train.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

