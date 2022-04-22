Toronto Is Getting A High Tea Event With Adoptable Puppies & Mimosas Next Month
You may even find a new family member. 🐶🥺
Is hanging with puppies, mimosas, and tulips on your list of favourite things? Well, you're in luck, because there's a high tea event coming to Toronto next month that has all of that — and it's for a good cause.
Ontario Doggos and Twinkle Links are putting on a puptastic event where you can gush over adoptable puppies from Saint Lucia and maybe find your next family member.
"Puppies with Benefits" will take place on May 8, and proceeds from the event will go to Helpaws, a dog rescue and adoption group.
The high tea will consist of all the usual gourmet fixings such as tea sandwiches, scones, mini quiches, canapes, cakes and of course, attendees will be able to indulge in plenty of mimosas.
Each guest will receive "an exclusive piece of jewelry from Twinkle Links," and each table will be able to create its own bouquet of fresh tulips, according to a press release.
Mother's Day is right around the corner, so if you're still wondering what to get mom, an hour or two with puppies that end with flowers, jewelry, and a new best friend may be just the thing.
The event comes with three seating time options and at two price points depending on how bougie you want to ball out.
The "Princess Seating" is $150 per person and includes food, beverage, and a piece of jewelry from Twinkle Links and accommodates private seating for groups of two to six.
If you're looking for an elevated experience, you can opt for the “Queen Seating” at $1000 per family, which comes with a private booth that can fit up to six people and extras such as a bottle of Möet Champagne, a bottle of Rosé, and a photoshoot of your group and the puppies.
All of the puppies in attendance have come from the island of Saint Lucia, where many faced "heart-wrenching conditions."
Members from Ontario Doggos will also be flying out to Saint Lucia as "flight parents" to bring back a group of puppies to Canada, where they will hopefully be adopted.
Puppies with Benefits
Ontario Doggos
Price: $150 per person or $1,000 per family
When: May 8, 2022
Address: 688 Richmond St. W. Suite 304, Toronto, ON.
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a boozy high tea in the company of adorable puppies.