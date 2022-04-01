Casa Loma's Easter High Tea Lets You Sip British-Themed Cocktails In An Enchanting Castle
It's like a spring fairytale.
There's another reason to look forward to Easter Break — Casa Loma is hosting a charming high tea event, and you'll want to wear your finest hat.
The British-inspired service will run for two days from April 16 to 17, so you can enjoy Easter like royalty. The feast is complete with savoury bites, sweet treats, and even themed cocktails.
Easter High Tea at Casa Loma. Courtesy of Casa Loma
The menu consists of traditional castle scones served with preserves and clotted cream, sandwiches like classic English cucumber, and a selection of delightful desserts.
The tea list includes flavours like Breakfast in Paris, Peachy Keen, and Lavender Rooibos. You can also sip boozy beverages that will whisk you away to England, such as Queen’s Dubonnet and Earl Grey Martini. There are several mocktails like the Apple Mint Breeze, and international wines straight for the castle's cellars.
The event takes place inside the majestic palace, which is the perfect backdrop for a British-inspired high tea service.
If this sounds like your "cup of tea", head over to Casa Loma's website to purchase a ticket. The experience costs $75 per person.
There are lots of other places around Toronto to get your tea-fill as well. You can try a multi-course afternoon tea at this restaurant, or take a road trip out of the city and enjoy your tea by a river at this charming pink shop.
Put on your best spring attire and sip the day away inside a fairytale castle with this high tea event.
Easter High Tea at the Castle
Price: $75 per person
When: April 16 & 17, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend Easter like royalty at this fancy tea service in a castle.