Casa Loma Is Getting An Immersive Princess Diana Exhibit With Untold Stories Of Her Life
You can explore eight different areas dedicated to the iconic princess.
An immersive new exhibit is premiering in Toronto, and it will sweep you away to the world of royalty. Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition is set to open on April 20, and what better place to see it than inside the majestic halls of Casa Loma.
The exhibit, which is the very first walk-thru documentary of its kind, will take you inside the life of the iconic princess and reveal the untold stories of how she changed the world. Told from the perspective of Diana’s longest-standing Royal Photographer, Anwar Hussein and his sons, the attraction showcases both public and private moments of the princess's life.
Princess Diana: Accredited Access ExhibitionCasa Loma
The 60-minute experience consists of eight themed sections inside the castle: The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats & Tiaras, Art Installations, Working Royals, Humanitarian and Unguarded.
Each different area features art, photography, installations, and first-hand accounts of Diana's life. You can expect to see a large-scale replica of her tiara, larger-than-life murals, and hear the never-before-told stories behind the images.
"Included in CNN’s top immersive experiences in the world, this first-of-its-kind exhibit of exclusive stories and photo opps will amaze visitors of all ages, transporting them back in time to that exact moment of history," Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group said in a press release.
Tickets are available online, and you can also book a VIP experience which includes a prix fixe dinner at BlueBlood Steakhouse. The immersive event lets you explore the life and legacy of the princess in a totally unique way, and the regal backdrop of the castle is an incredible place to experience it.
