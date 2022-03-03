Casa Loma Is Hosting Candlelit Concerts In The Carriage Room Complete With Boozy Drinks
You have to travel through an underground tunnel to get there.
An enchanting experience is coming to Toronto, and it's fit for a queen. Casa Loma is hosting live symphonies this month where you can listen to all your favourite film scores and songs.
Candlelight Symphony at the Castle is running Thursday to Sunday evenings from March 10 to April 3, 2022. Set in the historic Carriage Room, the intimate performance will be bathed in the glow of candles and can seat up to 150 guests.
“We are thrilled to welcome live performances back to the castle and are sure that guests will once again enjoy a one-of-a kind, intimate night out for both fine dining and live entertainment,” Nick Di Donato, president and CEO at Liberty Group said in a press release.
In order to get to the show, you'll travel through an 800-foot underground tunnel with a special, music-themed installation. Upon arrival at the Carriage Room, you can enjoy a cocktail at the Carriage Room bar, and grab one at intermission as well.
There are two different performances you can see: A Night at the Movies andFrom Broadway to Opera. A Night at the Movies features soundtracks from popular Hollywood films including Star Wars, The Godfather, and The Mission.
From Broadway to Opera lets you listen to theatre hits from shows like Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story. For the ultimate night out, you can purchase the VIP prix-fixe dinner package which includes a meal at one of the castle's restaurants; Don Alfonso 1890 or BlueBlood Steakhouse.
Tickets are available online, so get ready for a magical night of music and enchantment.
Candlelight Symphony at the Castle
Price: $65 + per person
When: March 10 to April 3, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Listen to your favourite soundtracks and broadway hits at this candlelight concert in Casa Loma's Carriage Room.
