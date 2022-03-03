Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
casa loma

Casa Loma Is Hosting Candlelit Concerts In The Carriage Room Complete With Boozy Drinks

You have to travel through an underground tunnel to get there.

Casa Loma, Toronto, ON.

Casa Loma, Toronto, ON.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime.com

An enchanting experience is coming to Toronto, and it's fit for a queen. Casa Loma is hosting live symphonies this month where you can listen to all your favourite film scores and songs.

Candlelight Symphony at the Castle is running Thursday to Sunday evenings from March 10 to April 3, 2022. Set in the historic Carriage Room, the intimate performance will be bathed in the glow of candles and can seat up to 150 guests.

“We are thrilled to welcome live performances back to the castle and are sure that guests will once again enjoy a one-of-a kind, intimate night out for both fine dining and live entertainment,” Nick Di Donato, president and CEO at Liberty Group said in a press release.

In order to get to the show, you'll travel through an 800-foot underground tunnel with a special, music-themed installation. Upon arrival at the Carriage Room, you can enjoy a cocktail at the Carriage Room bar, and grab one at intermission as well.

There are two different performances you can see: A Night at the Movies andFrom Broadway to Opera. A Night at the Movies features soundtracks from popular Hollywood films including Star Wars, The Godfather, and The Mission.

From Broadway to Opera lets you listen to theatre hits from shows like Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story. For the ultimate night out, you can purchase the VIP prix-fixe dinner package which includes a meal at one of the castle's restaurants; Don Alfonso 1890 or BlueBlood Steakhouse.

Tickets are available online, so get ready for a magical night of music and enchantment.

Candlelight Symphony at the Castle

Price: $65 + per person

When: March 10 to April 3, 2022

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Listen to your favourite soundtracks and broadway hits at this candlelight concert in Casa Loma's Carriage Room.

Website


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...