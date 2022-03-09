4 Toronto Concerts We Missed Out On Last Year That Are Finally Coming Back In 2022
Get ready for The Weeknd!
Backstreet's back, alright!
Eager fans of some of the biggest names in music today will be seeing their favourite artists grace Toronto stages after a tumultuous year of postponed shows and cancellations.
This year, the 6ix has got a stellar lineup of artists that will be ready to greet the fans after their hiatus from the city, and we're totally here for it.
Here are four concerts we missed out on last year but are scheduled to happen in 2022.
The Backstreet Boys
Dates: July 1 at 7:30 p.m, July 2 at 7 p.m
Location: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
What Fans Can Expect: The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour was supposed to kick off last year, but the boys will be in town for part of Canada Day weekend, and they'll be bringing some of their greatest hits along with them.
The Weeknd & Doja Cat
Date: July 8 at 6:30 p.m
Location: Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
What Fans Can Expect: Coming back after postponing his Toronto tour dates in 2021, The Weeknd is coming to the 6ix in July and this time, he's bringing pop artist Doja Cat with him.
Justin Bieber
Date: March 25, June 7 & June 8 at 7:30 p.m
Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON
What Fans Can Expect: Justin Bieber is coming back to Toronto to perform for his fans on his Justice World Tour that was originally slated for 2021.
My Chemical Romance
Date: Sept. 4 & 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON
What Fans Can Expect: Having rescheduled their performance for the third time, this punk rock band is slated to perform in the 6ix in early September. Tickets for the Sunday show will go on sale on March 11 at noon.