Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do in toronto

4 Toronto Concerts We Missed Out On Last Year That Are Finally Coming Back In 2022

Get ready for The Weeknd!

The Weeknd and Doja Cat. Right: Justin Bieber performing.

The Weeknd and Doja Cat. Right: Justin Bieber performing.

@theweeknd | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

Backstreet's back, alright!

Eager fans of some of the biggest names in music today will be seeing their favourite artists grace Toronto stages after a tumultuous year of postponed shows and cancellations.

This year, the 6ix has got a stellar lineup of artists that will be ready to greet the fans after their hiatus from the city, and we're totally here for it.

Here are four concerts we missed out on last year but are scheduled to happen in 2022.

The Backstreet Boys

Dates: July 1 at 7:30 p.m, July 2 at 7 p.m

Location: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: The Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour was supposed to kick off last year, but the boys will be in town for part of Canada Day weekend, and they'll be bringing some of their greatest hits along with them.

Get Tickets Here

The Weeknd & Doja Cat

Date: July 8 at 6:30 p.m

Location: Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Coming back after postponing his Toronto tour dates in 2021, The Weeknd is coming to the 6ix in July and this time, he's bringing pop artist Doja Cat with him.

Get Tickets Here

Justin Bieber

Date: March 25, June 7 & June 8 at 7:30 p.m

Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Justin Bieber is coming back to Toronto to perform for his fans on his Justice World Tour that was originally slated for 2021.

Get Tickets Here

My Chemical Romance

Date: Sept. 4 & 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay St., Toronto, ON

What Fans Can Expect: Having rescheduled their performance for the third time, this punk rock band is slated to perform in the 6ix in early September. Tickets for the Sunday show will go on sale on March 11 at noon.

Get Tickets Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...