Loud Luxury Ran Through Toronto Traffic To Make Their Show In Time & The TikTok's So Funny
They said it was "somehow Doug Ford's fault."
Loud Luxury was running late for their show at Cabana Pool Bar this past weekend, but the musical duo refused to miss their gig just because of some Toronto traffic.
In a hilarious TikTok, Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace showcased the true meaning of "The Show Must Go On" by running through Lakeshore traffic to make their curtain call on June 5.
The pair posted a TikTok recapping their journey, which starts with them looking annoyed into the camera with the caption, "when Toronto closes its only major highway on the day of your show :)."
@loudluxury this is somehow doug ford’s fault
♬ He's a Pirate - Klaus Badelt
The camera pans to show some serious traffic headed towards the Gardiner Expressway before cutting to a screenshot of the pair's maps route, which estimates their arrival time at 54 minutes.
The video cuts to the pair running down Lakeshore Boulevard East as someone urges the talent over text that they are supposed to be on stage in five minutes.
In a follow-up message, the duo gets another text warning them that they're '"not gonna make it."
Despite the severe lack of faith, Fedyk and Depace keep running to the show and are eventually escorted by security and make it on stage just "a few minutes late."
Toronto is no stranger to traffic delays, but the Canadian stars seem to think one man, in particular, is to blame for bumper-to-bumper backup.
"This is somehow Doug Ford's fault," reads the TikTok's caption.
If you’re new here you might not know that we’ve been waiting 3 years to play our beloved hometown - Toronto. After taking countless L’s between restrictions and cancelations we finally made it home and holy shit it was worth the wait. THANK YOU 🫶🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jFg5gPMXak
— LOUD LUXURY (@LoudLuxury) June 6, 2022
Despite the pandemic hurdles and the unexpected cardio it took to get on stage, Loud Luxury said performing in their hometown "was worth the wait," in a wholesome tweet on June 6.
"If you’re new here you might not know that we’ve been waiting 3 years to play our beloved hometown – Toronto. After taking countless L’s between restrictions and cancellations we finally made it home," they added.