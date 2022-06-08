NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
loud luxury

Loud Luxury Ran Through Toronto Traffic To Make Their Show In Time & The TikTok's So Funny

They said it was "somehow Doug Ford's fault."

Toronto Staff Writer
Loud Luxury sitting in a car on route to their Toronto show. Right: One membre of the duo walking among cars.

Loud Luxury sitting in a car on route to their Toronto show. Right: One membre of the duo walking among cars.

loudluxury | TikTok

Loud Luxury was running late for their show at Cabana Pool Bar this past weekend, but the musical duo refused to miss their gig just because of some Toronto traffic.

In a hilarious TikTok, Andrew Fedyk and Joe Depace showcased the true meaning of "The Show Must Go On" by running through Lakeshore traffic to make their curtain call on June 5.

The pair posted a TikTok recapping their journey, which starts with them looking annoyed into the camera with the caption, "when Toronto closes its only major highway on the day of your show :)."

@loudluxury this is somehow doug ford’s fault
♬ He's a Pirate - Klaus Badelt

The camera pans to show some serious traffic headed towards the Gardiner Expressway before cutting to a screenshot of the pair's maps route, which estimates their arrival time at 54 minutes.

The video cuts to the pair running down Lakeshore Boulevard East as someone urges the talent over text that they are supposed to be on stage in five minutes.

In a follow-up message, the duo gets another text warning them that they're '"not gonna make it."

Despite the severe lack of faith, Fedyk and Depace keep running to the show and are eventually escorted by security and make it on stage just "a few minutes late."

Toronto is no stranger to traffic delays, but the Canadian stars seem to think one man, in particular, is to blame for bumper-to-bumper backup.

"This is somehow Doug Ford's fault," reads the TikTok's caption.

Despite the pandemic hurdles and the unexpected cardio it took to get on stage, Loud Luxury said performing in their hometown "was worth the wait," in a wholesome tweet on June 6.

"If you’re new here you might not know that we’ve been waiting 3 years to play our beloved hometown – Toronto. After taking countless L’s between restrictions and cancellations we finally made it home," they added.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...