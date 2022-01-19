A String Quartet In Toronto Will Play Your Favourite Film Scores By Candlelight & Tickets Are $30
Including music from Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Godfather and more! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're up to date with Toronto's music scene, then you might already know about the upcoming candlelit Taylor Swift tribute concert that will be performed by a string quartet. You can still get tickets to that show, but did you know you can also get tickets to see a string quartet play an array of famous film scores by candlelight, too?
Of course, with Ontario's current COVID-19 restrictions, we are all aware that concerts in Toronto aren't happening at the moment — but that doesn't mean we shouldn't plan ahead!
If restrictions are lifted and all goes as planned, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy a unique, candlelit concert at Longboat Hall in Toronto's west end.
The Listeso String Quartet will be performing 15 renditions of film scores and Hollywood epics, including “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, “Concerning Hobbits” from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, “Love Theme” from The Godfather and much, much more.
Brittany Barber | Narcity Media
I was lucky enough to see this show in 2021, and let me tell you, I was completely blown away by the performance. I even shed a few tears, most notably when they played Ennio Morricone's "Cinema Paradiso Theme" (sigh). The intimate ambiance of candlelight paired with the talent and passion portrayed by the musicians could very well have me yelling from the rooftops about this show.
The musicians also give you a brief breakdown of each piece and the movie it's from, which you'll appreciate if you're interested in fun facts about filmmaking. They'll even give you the chance to whip out your phones at the very end of the concert, so you can take as many photos and videos as your heart desires.
The concerts will take place on February 8, February 23 and April 6, with performances scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. each night. Tickets range from $30 to $60, depending on the seats you choose.
It's important to note that doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start time and late entry will not be permitted so make sure you arrive on time.
It's uncertain whether or not the show will have to be rescheduled, but just in case it isn't, you can get your tickets now on Fever Up.
Candlelight: Featuring Film Scores and Hollywood Epics
@candlelight.concerts | Instagram
This February and April, you can enjoy impressive string-quartet renditions of film scores and Hollywood epics by candlelight. This 60-minute show will consist of music from popular films like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings andThe Godfather. Shows will take place February 8, February 23 and April 6 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. EST, as long as public health restrictions in Toronto are lifted by then.