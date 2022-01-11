A String Quartet Will Be Playing Taylor Swift By Candlelight In Toronto & Tickets Are Only $30
Get ready for some serious Bridgerton vibes 😍
With Ontario's recent COVID-19 restrictions, we are all aware that concerts in Toronto are a no-go — for now, at least. But with boosters rolling out in Ontario, there is a glimmer of light at the end of this pandemic-shaped tunnel.
One of the things that has kept my spirits up during all of this is making fun plans for the future. We all need something exciting to look forward to, right?
Well, one of those plans includes seeing the Listeso String Quartet play a Taylor Swift tribute concert by candlelight. With 14 of her greatest hits reimagined by the swells of string instruments, you'll get to enjoy an hour of uninterrupted T-Swift. I mean, how dreamy and wonderful does that sound?!
If restrictions are lifted and all goes as planned, it'll take place at Toronto's Metropolitan Community Church, where, might I add, some of the world's first same-sex marriages occurred (pretty cool, huh?).
I was lucky enough to see two candlelight concerts at the same venue prior to lockdown 4.0 and can vouch for the ambiance, musical professionalism and literal tears of joy both performances brought me (they were the first concerts I'd been to since 2019, so, the feels were real).
The concert is scheduled to have shows on three dates: February 2 and 4 and March 19, with performances scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets range from $30 to $60, depending on the seats you choose.
Of course, it's uncertain whether or not we'll actually be able to attend the Taylor Swift tribute concert in February or March, but just in case we are, tickets are available now on Fever Up.
Candlelight: A Tribute To Taylor Swift
You can enjoy the dreamy string-quartet renditions of your favourite Taylor Swift songs by candlelight this winter. The 60-minute show will consist of hits like “You Belong With Me”, “All Too Well”, “Cardigan" and “Wildest Dream”. The show will take place February 2 and 4 and March 19 at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST, as long as public health restrictions in Toronto are lifted by then.