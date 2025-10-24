Canadian icons & rising stars will grace the stage at The Rose Brampton this season
Don't miss out on tickets to Jeremy Jordan, Bedouin Soundclash and more.
Well-known for shining the spotlight on legendary Canadian acts, upcoming local talent, international Broadway stars and more, The Rose is continuing its legacy by bringing epic acts to 1 Theatre Lane in Brampton, Ontario, with the release of their much-anticipated Winter/Spring 2026 season.
From the retro-flavoured rock'n'roll of The Dreamboats (February 5) and newchoir's Women Who Rock ft. Brampton Arts Walk of Fame inductee Lee Aaron for International Women's Day (March 7) to the captivating Tenille Townes (March 26) and dazzling Dino-Light! glow-in-the-dark show from Lightwire Theater (April 23), there's truly something for everyone.
It's going to be a massive season, so check out these highlights and make sure to explore the complete program over at bramptononstage.ca.
Sam Roberts Band — Singles Night
Sam Roberts BandCourtesy of Brampton on Stage
When: 8 p.m., Thursday, February 12, 2026
Why you need to go: If an evening of Canadian rock anthems where every word sung along transports you through the different eras of your life, Singles Night with Sam Roberts Band is for you. Over 30 singles are celebrated in this show's bumper setlist, including all your favourites.
Be Like Blippi Tour
Be Like Blippi TourCourtesy of Brampton on Stage
When: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2026
Why you need to go: Blippi and Meekah are bringing a high-energy, eye-opening show to entertain and educate the little ones of Brampton and beyond. The interactive show features all the fan-favourite songs and dances, made to spark curiosity for kids and parents alike.
Bedouin Soundclash
Bedouin SoundclashCourtesy of Brampton on Stage
When: 8 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2026
Why you need to go: The JUNO Award-winning Bedouin Soundclash are celebrating two decades of music and storytelling. Wear your dancing shoes for this soulful show that will lift your spirits as you wave goodbye to winter.
Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy JordanCourtesy of Brampton on Stage
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2026
Why you need to go: Musical theatre fans will love this night out with Tony-nominated and Grammy Award-winning actor and musician, Jeremy Jordan. Expect fascinating and funny stories from behind the scenes on Broadway alongside charming performances of his favourite songs, including his most iconic shows, Newsies and The Great Gatsby.
'What You Won't Do For Love' A WHY Not Theatre Production
David SuzukiCourtesy of Brampton on Stage
When: 8 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2026
Why you need to go: Featuring two real-life couples — actors Miriam Fernandes and Sturla Alvsvaag, collaborating with environmentalist icons David Suzuki and Tara Cullis — What You Won't Do For Love is an intimate and unique production by Why Not Theatre. Directed by Ravi Jain, it is an evening that will inspire you to reconsider the big questions about love, legacy and saving the planet.
An Evening with Talwiinder
TalwiinderCourtesy of Brampton on Stage
When: 8 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 2026
Why you need to go: In his mesmerizing and immersive all-acoustic show, Talwiinder invites you into his moody and cinematic creative world. Described as "a night of audio-visual storytelling," An Evening with Talwiinder is sure to captivate you — from the artist's iconic skull facepaint to his winding lyrical journeys in Punjabi and Hindi and beyond.
Tickets to these shows and more go on sale at 12 p.m. on October 24, 2025.
From foot-stomping performances of nostalgic bangers performed by Canadian icons to captivating shows from the country's rising stars and everything in between, the Winter/Spring 2026 lineup at The Rose is packed with legendary acts you won't want to miss.