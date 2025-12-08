Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for a snow parade with up to 30 cm this week
Even Toronto is set to see some snow accumulation!
Southern Ontario's weather is going to be wintry this week because of a snow parade.
Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for parts of the province, and even Toronto will see some accumulation.
The Weather Network has revealed that a "parade of snowy clippers" will bring winter weather to the province from Tuesday to Saturday.
A system from the Prairies will move across Ontario early in the morning on Tuesday, December 9.
There will be periods of light snow continuing through mid-to-late afternoon and then tapering off after that.
It's expected that most places could get five centimetres or less.
But more snowfall could accumulate along the eastern parts of Lake Superior and the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
In those areas, more than 10 centimetres is expected because of lake enhancement.
Another system will hit southern Ontario in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, December 10.
The Weather Network said morning commutes are likely to be impacted because periods of wet snow will be ongoing across southern Ontario.
Places further inland from the Great Lakes, including northern parts of the GTA and eastern Ontario, will get the heaviest snowfall accumulations from the clipper.
More than five centimetres of snow is expected with this system.
Rain or mixing is likely near the western shores of Lake Ontario and across southwestern Ontario because temperatures will be above zero degrees.
Then, by Saturday, December 13, a weak low will cross the Great Lakes and bring "more bursts of snow" and cold arctic air to southern Ontario.
Even though these aren't major winter storms, the clippers will impact travel and commutes, The Weather Network said.
The total snowfall accumulation for this week varies across the province.
According to The Weather Network, five to 10 centimetres is expected in Windsor, Hamilton, Toronto, parts of the GTA, and surrounding areas.
In places northeast of Toronto, like Kingston, Peterborough, Bancroft and Ottawa, between 15 and 20 centimetres are expected.
There could be 20 to more than 30 centimetres of snow in Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Mount Forest, Barrie, London, Sault Ste. Marie and the nearby areas.
