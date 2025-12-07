Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This BC small town feels like stepping into a twinkling winter snow globe

This winter wonderland is a must-visit this season.❄️⛄

A town in the winter with a fresh blanket of snow. Right: A person in the forest during the fall.

This small town in B.C. is a perfect winter escape.

@kyrasklar | Instagram, @alphamountainlodging | Instagram,
Editor

Walking into this small town in B.C. is like entering the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie — complete with twinkly lights, cozy vibes, and jaw-dropping mountain views that'll have you reaching for your camera every five seconds.

It's a bit of a hidden gem, tucked far from the hustle and bustle of major B.C. cities and offering the kind of slow-paced getaway we all secretly crave at this time of the year. The small-town vibes don't mean it's a sleepy little town, though.

Revelstoke, B.C. has become one of Canada's most enchanting winter destinations for 2025, attracting visitors from across the country who are searching for that perfect snow-covered mountain town experience.

Located in the Columbia Mountains region, this charming alpine community offers world-class skiing, historic downtown streets, and authentic small-town Canadian hospitality.

Revelstoke has vibrant streets practically buzzing with local shops where you can find everything from handcrafted treasures to outdoor gear, plus restaurants serving up comfort food that tastes even better after a day in the crisp mountain air, and cafes brewing the perfect warm-up drinks.

There's also endless adventure waiting at its doorstep, whether you're the type to chase adrenaline rushes or prefer your thrills served with a side of hot chocolate.

Revelstoke is nestled in the interior of the province, completely surrounded by stunning mountains that seem to dip right into sparkling lakes and lush, evergreen forests.

While it's absolutely beautiful any time of year, when the weather gets colder and that first snowfall dusts everything in white, the area becomes especially picture-perfect.

One look at the town's iconic gazebo covered in a fresh, fluffy blanket of snow, glowing warmly under all those twinkling lights, will have you immediately booking a trip here.

What's more, downtown is absolutely full of picturesque scenes, with charming heritage buildings lining the streets and an overall wholesome, feel-good vibe that makes you want to move here permanently.

Alleyways filled with vibrant public art add unexpected splashes of colour to a town stroll.

The Roxy Theatre here is an especially cool spot to spend an evening, with an old-school vibe that adds to the nostalgic charm of this mountain town.

Once you've gotten your fill of the town's cozy streets and charming shops, it's definitely time to venture out further. Winter brings on one of the most beloved activities here — skiing at its absolute finest. Revelstoke Mountain Resort is right by town, and according to the tourism website, is famous for having the most vertical terrain in North America.

If you're not into hitting the slopes and carving up fresh powder, a trip here still absolutely calls for getting outside and breathing in that crisp mountain air. There's snowshoeing through quiet forests, dog sledding with enthusiastic pups, and Nordic skiing along scenic trails here, too.

You can also always opt to wind down at one of the luxurious spas here or venture out on a scenic drive to one of the hot spring resorts nearby. A leisurely drive can bring you to steamy spots like Crazy Creek Hot Pools or Halcyon Hot Springs, where you can soak away your worries while surrounded by snowy peaks.

Winter can be long and dreary in most places, but somehow things seem to look a whole lot more dreamy and magical in Revelstoke.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet

    Editor

