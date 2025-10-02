Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This cozy small town in BC was named among Canada's top places to visit in 2026

Escape the city life.

A small town during the winter. Right: Someone on a town street.

A small town near Vancouver.

@gowhistler | Instagram,@thefloralaw | Instagramnstagram,
Editor

This small town in B.C. is a go-to destination, with twinkling streets, dreamy views and lots to do. It's the perfect escape for a cozy weekend getaway, and is a bucket-list spot for many.

Best of all, this European-like village is just an hour and a half away from Vancouver, even though it feels like a world away from the bustling city streets.

Whistler was named among Canada's top spots to visit in 2026 by Narcity readers, and while it's not exactly a hidden gem, it is worth a visit.

The popular ski town is a go-to in the winter months, with Whistler and Blackcomb mountains offering world-class terrain for skiers and snowboarders.

The town itself comes alive when the snow starts to fall, with year-round patios filled with people, shops lining the streets, and incredible restaurants all around. The atmosphere is lively and fun, offering a welcome relief in the rainy Vancouver winter months.

Since it's a hot spot for tourists, you can take your pick of accommodations, from cozy hotels to luxurious resorts.

If you're not down for skiing, you can opt to roam around the pretty streets of the village or venture further out. There are scenic views all around, from glimmering frozen lakes to snowshoeing trails that take you past towering trees.

While there's lots of adventure to be had here, you can also spend your trip winding down at Scandinave Spa Whistler. There, you can spend hours moving between saunas and steam rooms, cold plunges, and rest areas. It's all tucked away in the forest — a peaceful oasis away from the busy town.

Winter may be when people flock to Whistler, but the other seasons offer their own perks. Summers here are spent hiking to incredible glacial lakes and unreal lookouts, or swimming at one of the many lakes.

Whenever you go, you're bound to get your fill of beautiful scenery.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
small towns in bcwhistler
VancouverCanadaTravelTravel

Explore this list   👀

    • Morgan Leet

      Editor

      Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. After working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, she joined Narcity with a move to B.C., drawn to the beauty of Western Canada. Since then, she's documented her experience moving to Vancouver, covering everything from local events to bucket-list travel destinations across Canada's West Coast.

    A small town with lush forest and bright lakes was named among Canada's best vacation spots

    Start your summer plans!

    This charming small town in BC was just ranked among the world's 'most tranquil destinations'

    It has stunning views and peaceful lakes.

    A BC small town with twinkling streets was dubbed one of Canada's top places to visit in 2026

    This mountain town is calling your name 🏔️

    I lived in Vancouver and these are the 5 dreamy BC summer destinations that wowed me the most

    Time to explore. ☀️

    Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others

    Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇

    Minimum wage just went up across Canada — but one province got left out

    There's only one province that hasn't raised its minimum wage in 2025. 😬

    Canada's most unique baby names were revealed and you probably haven't heard of some names

    A few names were only given to five babies in all of Canada!

    Canada's top trending city for renters was revealed and it's not Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal

    You'll probably never guess...

    Canadians would 'love' to move to this BC small town with charming streets and lush forest

    The ultimate small town vibes.✨

    We found the cheapest Costco gas stations in 7 Ontario cities and you can save up to 15 c/L

    Turns out not all Costco gas is created equal. ⛽️

    TTC is hiring recent IT and engineering grads for jobs that pay almost $100,000

    Work starts after the end of this academic year.

    One of Canada's top places to visit in 2026 is this small BC city with enchanting streets

    It's a ferry ride from Vancouver.✨