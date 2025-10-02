This cozy small town in BC was named among Canada's top places to visit in 2026
Escape the city life.
This small town in B.C. is a go-to destination, with twinkling streets, dreamy views and lots to do. It's the perfect escape for a cozy weekend getaway, and is a bucket-list spot for many.
Best of all, this European-like village is just an hour and a half away from Vancouver, even though it feels like a world away from the bustling city streets.
Whistler was named among Canada's top spots to visit in 2026 by Narcity readers, and while it's not exactly a hidden gem, it is worth a visit.
The popular ski town is a go-to in the winter months, with Whistler and Blackcomb mountains offering world-class terrain for skiers and snowboarders.
The town itself comes alive when the snow starts to fall, with year-round patios filled with people, shops lining the streets, and incredible restaurants all around. The atmosphere is lively and fun, offering a welcome relief in the rainy Vancouver winter months.
Since it's a hot spot for tourists, you can take your pick of accommodations, from cozy hotels to luxurious resorts.
If you're not down for skiing, you can opt to roam around the pretty streets of the village or venture further out. There are scenic views all around, from glimmering frozen lakes to snowshoeing trails that take you past towering trees.
While there's lots of adventure to be had here, you can also spend your trip winding down at Scandinave Spa Whistler. There, you can spend hours moving between saunas and steam rooms, cold plunges, and rest areas. It's all tucked away in the forest — a peaceful oasis away from the busy town.
Winter may be when people flock to Whistler, but the other seasons offer their own perks. Summers here are spent hiking to incredible glacial lakes and unreal lookouts, or swimming at one of the many lakes.
Whenever you go, you're bound to get your fill of beautiful scenery.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.