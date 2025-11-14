This dreamy BC small town with storybook streets was named among Canada's top places to visit
Want a magical escape this winter? ❄️
Nestled in the picturesque peaks of the B.C. mountains sits this charming small town that transforms into a winter wonderland when the snow starts falling, transporting you straight into a magical world that feels like the inside of a snow globe.
It's one of the top places to visit as the weather gets cold, delivering all the cozy winter vibes you could ask for. The pedestrian-only village streets are lined with shops, inviting cafes, and restaurants — all illuminated by twinkling lights that create an enchanting atmosphere perfect for evening strolls.
This dreamy destination has earned spots on numerous best-places-to-visit lists. One of those rankings came from U.S. News, which compiled a list of the best places to visit in Canada for 2025.
The list considered factors like affordability for travellers, entertainment options, diversity of hotels and resorts, expert opinions and user votes — and Whistler secured ninth place.
The first perk of visiting this mountain town is how accessible it is. Fly into Vancouver, and you're just an hour and a half away by car or shuttle from the airport.
The scenic Sea-to-Sky Highway makes the journey part of the experience, with stunning coastal and mountain views along the route.
Once you arrive, the bustling energy of the big city feels worlds away. Despite the active tourism scene, Whistler maintains that intimate small-town atmosphere that makes it feel special.
It's the quintessential ski-town experience with a charming village core that's perfect for wandering. Pop into local shops for unique finds, browse the shelves at Armchair Books for your next read, or grab a legendary cinnamon bun from Purebread — their baked goods are so popular that lineups are common, but they're worth the wait.
The village is also home to a thriving arts scene, with galleries showcasing local and Indigenous artists throughout the year.
There's no shortage of places to unwind after a day on the slopes. Chill out at relaxed pubs like Beacon, where you can catch live music, or head to classic après spots like The Longhorn Saloon, famous for its lively atmosphere and legendary nachos.
In fact, when it comes to dining, Whistler punches well above its weight. The town boasts an impressive collection of award-winning restaurants spanning everything from fine dining to casual comfort food, so you definitely won't go hungry.
While skiing and snowboarding draw most visitors to Whistler in winter, there's plenty more to explore. For a peaceful escape, visit the Scandinave Spa, an outdoor thermal spa nestled in the tranquil forest where you can alternate between hot pools, cold plunges, and saunas while surrounded by towering evergreens.
The spa's signature Nordic hydrotherapy experience is designed to help you fully relax and rejuvenate in nature's embrace.
Adventure seekers have countless options beyond the ski hills, including snowshoeing through pristine forests, tubing down thrilling runs, soaring over snowy landscapes on ziplines, gliding across outdoor ice rinks, and even experiencing the thrill of dog sledding with teams of energetic huskies.
Vallea Lumina creates a magical evening experience as this multimedia night walk illuminates the snow-covered forest with stunning light displays, projections, and soundscapes that tell an enchanting story as you wander through the winter woods.
If you're looking for an unforgettable trip to cap off the year or kick off the new one, Whistler delivers winter magic in every form!
