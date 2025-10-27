This BC island with steaming mineral pools is the the perfect winter escape from Vancouver
BC Ferries can take you here! ❄️
A long winter is ahead of us, and if you're already planning your escape from the rainy city, we don't blame you! But don't worry, these steaming hot mineral pools overlooking the ocean are the perfect answer to your winter woes.
All you have to do is hop on BC Ferries from Vancouver and get ready to soak your worries away, because this Vancouver Island escape is calling your name!
These stunning steaming pools are located at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, nestled in the picturesque waterfront community of Victoria.
The BC Ferries ride from Vancouver to Victoria is only 1 hour and 30 minutes long, making this the ideal weekend getaway for the chilly months ahead. Once you arrive, it's just a short 30-minute drive from the ferry terminal to Oak Bay, giving you plenty of time to settle in and start your relaxation journey.
The Oak Bay Beach Hotel is the kind of spot you go to treat yourself. With its luxurious rooms, breathtaking ocean views, and dreamy spa, every detail has been thoughtfully designed for maximum relaxation.
The hotel boasts elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, many featuring private balconies where you can watch the waves crash against the shore while sipping your morning coffee.
This attention to detail and coastal elegance is exactly why it's been named among the top hotels in Canada by Condé Nast Traveller.
But the real star of the show is the mineral pool complex. These aren't just any pools — they're fed with mineral-rich water that's been heated, creating a therapeutic soaking experience that's designed to be both relaxing and rejuvenating.
What makes the experience truly magical is the setting. Perched right on the edge of the ocean, you'll soak in warm, mineral-rich waters while gazing out at the Salish Sea.
While exploring Victoria is fun, you'll never want to leave the hotel — and you don't have to. There are several on-property restaurants, making it easy to hide away all weekend long.
FARO serves handcrafted barista coffee and fresh-baked pastries in the morning, before turning to tasty bites and pizza in the afternoon and evening. Nearby, the Snug Pub provides floor-to-ceiling ocean views and an inviting atmosphere, perfect for a post-soak dinner.
Then, there's also the Lobby Lounge, for cocktails and light snacks, or in-room dining if you're simply too relaxed to get dressed again!
Now, let's talk about pricing. It's a pricey stay, at around $300+ per night (depending on when you visit), but if you're in the mood to treat yourself, this is the spot to do it.
Don't worry, though; if you don't want to spend as much, you can opt to visit the pool by purchasing a pass on the hotel's website.
For $129, you can get a sunrise pass, which gives you access to the pools from 8 a.m. to 12 pm. There's something incredibly peaceful about starting your day this way — watching the sun rise over the ocean while you're surrounded by warm, healing waters.
The sunset passes are also $129 and give you access from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As the sun dips below the horizon, the pools take on a completely different character. The underwater lighting illuminates the water in a soft glow, and the stars begin to appear overhead, creating a romantic and serene setting that's perfect for couples or anyone looking to end their day in the most relaxing way possible.
No matter which pass you choose, you can relax at the pool area with fire pits scattered around to cozy up next to.
When the sun goes down, the nighttime ambiance with glowing lights sets the perfect vibe. The deck chairs and cabanas provide comfortable spots to rest between soaks.
It's the kind of place where time seems to slow down, and your only job is to relax and soak in the moment — literally.
If you want to take your relaxation to the next level, the hotel's Boathouse Spa offers a full menu of treatments designed to complement your soaking experience. From deep tissue massages to rejuvenating facials, every treatment is designed to enhance the healing properties of the mineral waters.
Of course, if you want even more of an escape, you can journey further onto Vancouver Island and find more dreamy spas awaiting you. From the wilderness retreats like Ancient Cedars Spa in Tofino to the sensory experiences at the Kingfisher Resort and Spa – there's a lot of relaxation to be had on the island.
Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria
Price: Pool passes start at $129 p/p
When: Year-round
Address: 1175 Beach Dr, Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you choose to spend the entire weekend at Oak Bay Beach Hotel or use it as a base to explore the charming village of Oak Bay and nearby Victoria, you'll return home feeling refreshed, recharged, and already planning your next visit. The combination of the mineral-rich waters, stunning ocean views, and top-notch hospitality makes this one winter escape you'll want to experience again and again.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.