I Took A 40-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver & Spent All Day On A Stunning Island
It's the perfect day trip!
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
BC Ferries can take you all around the tiny islands off the coast of Vancouver, and I've taken full advantage this summer. Last weekend I hopped on the BC Ferries route from Horseshoe Bay to the Sunshine Coast and spent all day exploring an island.
It was the perfect day trip from Vancouver since it only took about an hour to get to Gibsons, and 40 minutes of that was spent sailing along the ocean trying to spot some whales. Unfortunately, no whales were seen, but there was more than enough stunning scenery to keep us entertained for the entire ride.
You go past countless little islands, with huge mountains in the distance. On a sunny day, the ocean sparkles, creating a magical image.
Once we arrived on the island, it was a short drive to the town of Gibsons, where we grabbed a quick breakfast.
The small downtown area is full of adorable shops, cool thrift stores, and a few ice cream joints to hit up when you get too hot. It's all right on the water too, so you get a nice ocean breeze.
After walking around for a bit we drove to a nearby village called Sechelt.
The drive there along the coastline was breathtaking, and we even stopped at a beach along the way for a dip.
We explored the community there, going to a coffee shop and bakery for a delicious snack.
After a long day of exploring, we made the drive back to Gibsons where we had dinner overlooking the ocean, at Lunitas Mexican Eatery.
It was the perfect meal to end the day, before getting back on the ferry for the journey home.