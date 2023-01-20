A BC Ferries Ship Is For Sale & It's Way Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo Right Now (PHOTOS)
City or ocean life? 🌊
BC Ferries has said goodbye to the Powell River Queen after 58 years of sailing people between Campbell River and Quadra Island.
Locals are torn up about retirement, but it might not be a forever goodbye for someone willing to fork over around $85,000 to buy the old BC Ferries boat. Given that a condo in Vancouver is going for an average of $766,284, this sounds like a steal.
Plus, your backyard is the open ocean on this ferry, as opposed to well, no backyard.
The double-ended ferry boat is listed for sale on the IronPlanet website, after it took its final BC Ferries sailing earlier this week.
\u201c#BCFLive\nFarewell #PowellRiverQueen \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udc51\n\u00a0\nToday, after 58 years of service, our oldest ferry will sail between #CampbellRiver & #QuadraIsland one more time. Follow this thread to join us for the final sailing as our customers, crews & coastal communities say thank you & goodbye.\u201d— BC Ferries (@BC Ferries) 1673996143
If sailing around the tiny islands in B.C. on your very own ferry — and avoiding any and all ferry lines — sounds appealing, then you can put in an offer to buy the vessel.
While you might get a teeny tiny condo for nine times the price that the ferry is going for right now, the ferry can fit 400 passengers and 61 vehicles.
Hopefully, you have a whole lot of friends to bring aboard.
According to the listing, the ferry is now at Quadra Island, where it awaits its new owner.
Whoever ends up buying this ship though, should know the special place it holds in people's hearts. There were some heartfelt goodbyes posted on Twitter, for the boat.
"She did us proud over here in Powell River," one person wrote.
Others made longer tributes to the ferry, and all the memories they had sailing on it.
\u201c@BCFerries Here\u2019s my farewell tribute to my favourite @BCFerries vessel, the #PowellRiverQueen. I\u2019ll forever have fond memories of this vessel.\u201d— BC Ferries (@BC Ferries) 1673996143
Farewell Powell River Queen, and may your legacy live on!
1965 Victoria Machinery Depot M.V Powell River Queen 84 m Double-Ended Passenger/Vehicle Ferry
Powell River Queen Ferry.
Highest offer: $85,000