BC Ferries Is Having A Ton Of Job Fairs This Month & They Offer Some Great Perks
Your office could be the ocean! 🌊
If you're looking for a job in B.C., BC Ferries is holding job fairs throughout the month, so you can go from an office job to sailing on the open sea.
The company is hiring for roles in Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo, and other spots around the province. So wherever you are, it's worth checking out these career events and hopefully landing a gig. Plus, they have some well-paying jobs and offer seriously good perks like three weeks of vacation off the bat, and free BC Ferries trips!
The BC Ferries website said that the February career events are an opportunity to go and meet the recruitment team. You might want to check out the online job postings ahead of time because it also said that interview priority will go to people who have applied online already for a position.
"If we have interview slots available for candidates who have not applied online, we will interview in order of arrival at the job fair," it added.
Also make sure to bring your resume, with two references on it!
The website also said that some perks and benefits of working for BC Ferries include "competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits package," "vacation starting at a minimum 3 weeks," and passes for ferry travel. So, you could be taking some summer trips around the islands for free!
Victoria – February 9 and 10
The Victoria career event will take place at the Victoria Greek Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be interviewing for
"customer service attendants, terminal attendants, foot passenger ticket agents, customer sales and service representatives."
Nanaimo — February 13 and 14
Head over to the Vancouver Island Conference Centre to interview for a customer service attendant, terminal attendant and foot passenger ticket agent position. It's happening between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., so mark your calendar!
Northern Gulf Islands – February 15 and 16
They are interviewing for customer service attendants and terminal services attendants at this job fair. it's being held at the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Tsawwassen – February 21 and 22
The Tsawwassen terminal hiring fair is happening at the Coast Hotel Tsawwassen Inn between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and they are interviewing for customer service attendants, terminal attendants and foot passenger ticket agents.
Vancouver – February 23 and 24
The Horseshoe Bay terminal hiring fair will be at the North Shore Winter Club, in North Vancouver, and they are interviewing for customer service attendants, terminal attendants and foot passenger ticket agents.
Langdale – February 24
The last of the career events this month will be this one, held at the Gibsons and Area Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you're interested in being a terminal attendant or a customer service attendant at the Langdale terminal — don't miss this!