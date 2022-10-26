This 40-Minute BC Ferries Ride From Vancouver Takes You To A Quaint Small Town In BC
Want a fall get-away?
A ride on BC Ferries can take you to some stunning small towns in B.C., just off the coast of Vancouver.
This BC Ferries route from Horseshoe Bay takes to you the Sunshine Coast, where you can spend all day exploring Gibsons.
It's just a short drive from Vancouver to the ferry terminal in West Vancouver, and then you spend 40 minutes sailing on the ocean to arrive at the Langdale ferry terminal.
Then it's a 10-minute drive to the quaint town of Gibsons, which is right on the water. The town is filled with cute shops, friendly people, and little cafes to stop at. Walking around the town makes for the perfect day away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
You can stop at one of the waterfront restaurants, like Lunitas Mexican Eatery, and get a view of the islands, ocean, and mountains while you eat.
If you're looking for a fall road trip, this is the place to go. It's super idyllic and you can drive along the Sunshine Coast. Although it's actually on the mainland, the only way to get to the Sunshine Coast is by ferry or air.
The town website said that Gibsons "is the entryway to the Sunshine Coast for many people."
From the town, you can explore different communities on the Sunshine Coast, like Sechelt, Nelson Island, and Secret Cove.
After a big day of exploring you can head back on BC Ferries, wrapping it all up with some more stunning views.
Maybe you'll even spot a whale on your sailing back home!