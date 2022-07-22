I Camped On This Hidden Vancouver Island Beach & It's Near Tofino But Way Cheaper (PHOTOS)
The town is just as beautiful!
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Every couple of months I love to hop on BC Ferries and go camping on Vancouver Island. My favourite spot, like many people, is Tofino — where you can camp right on the beach and wake up to the sounds of crashing waves.
A few of my friends and I wanted to hit up the stunning small town in B.C. for the long weekend but hesitated once we saw all of the steep prices for campsites. Because it's such a popular tourist spot, there was hardly any availability, and what was there was pricey, to say the least.
So we turned to the neighbouring small town of Ucluelet. Every bit as beautiful with the rocky shoreline, long beaches, and friendly locals, this spot was only 30 minutes from Tofino and had some more affordable options to stay at.
We found a campsite that was right on a little secluded beach, which would have cost fistfuls of cash in Tofino. For four nights at this spot, it was just over $100 for each of us, and it turned out to be my favourite camping spot that I've tried in B.C. so far.
Plus, we just drove into Tofino during the day on Saturday to hit up the shops and go surfing.
Getting there
Taking the ferry from Vancouver to the island is an exciting adventure on its own. We took a morning BC Ferries route from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver to Nanaimo — which is the fastest way to get there from Vancouver.
We stopped in Nanaimo to walk around a bit and grab breakfast, then continued on our journey.
The drive there is absolutely beautiful, thanks to the towering trees, bright lakes and snow-peaked mountains that you pass.
Driving to Tofino, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
We arrived at the campsite, at Wya Point Resort in Ucluelet in the afternoon. After parking at the end of a long path, we gruellingly carried all of our camping supplies to the campsite.
The campsite
The on-foot trek was so worth it because we walked up to find a peaceful campsite right above the beach overlooking the wide-open ocean. The beach was like a hidden secret, in a little cove with no one else around.
A beach in Ucluelet, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
There were a few other campsites that had people, but especially for Canada Day weekend, it was extremely quiet.
A beach in Ucluelet, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It felt like we had stumbled upon a little piece of paradise, with cliffs on either side and blue water in front. There were even little canyons you would walk in and explore.
A beach in Ucluelet, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
I immediately set up my tent with the door facing the water, so I could wake up to that breathtaking view.
A tent on the beach in Ucluelet, B.C. Morgan Leet | Narcity
The town
We made a point to drive the 30 minutes to Tofino on the first day, to go surfing and explore the popular town. Like always, Tofino was impressive.
Surfing in Tofino, B.C.Morgan Leet | Narcity
The second day though we took a walk around Ucluelet. Like the beach, it was pretty quiet, but stunning. The town is clearly underrated and full of just as many cute shops, friendly people and tasty food as Tofino.
Plus, it's right on the water so you don't miss out on the views.
So, if you're looking for the West Coast experience without the price tag — go here.
