This Hidden Camping Spot In Tofino Is Nestled In The Trees & Just Steps From The Beach

Wake up to the sound of waves!

Vancouver Editor
A view of the beach from a Bella Pacifica Campground camping site. Right: Bella Pacifica Campground camping site.

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Tofino, B.C. is a camping hot spot for a good reason — it is absolutely breathtaking.

You can even set up camp right beside sandy beaches, so you can wake up to the ocean air.

There is one camping spot in the little surfing town that's hidden within the trees and makes for a stunning weekend away.

Bella Pacifica Campground in Tofino has oceanside and beachside camping sites, and they are just steps away from the water.

If you can snag one of the sites, it's well worth the five-hour drive from Vancouver to get there.

Some of their sites are nestled in the trees to allow for maximum privacy but have a little path leading down to the beach.

The campground also has washrooms and showers, so you're basically glamping when staying there.

If you really want to get fancy, you can bring a trailer or an RV to the campground — and camp in style.

The beach has incredible sunsets that you can enjoy before you cozy up next to the fire with friends. You can spend a night there under the stars, cooking up some s'mores.

Then you can wake up and have your morning coffee on the beach.

If it's nice and warm you can even go for a dip in the ocean.

The best part about camping in Tofino is that you can make a stop at Tacofino.

Why cook over the campfire when you can grab some tasty tacos and bring them back for a beach picnic?

Bella Pacifica Campground

Address: 400 MacKenzie Beach Rd, Tofino, BC

Why You Need To Go: You can step out of your tent and walk right to the beach! It's a little paradise.

