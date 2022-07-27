This Magical Place In BC Was Ranked Among The 'Most Epic Camping Destinations' In Canada
It came in second place!
This absolutely breathtaking camping destination in B.C. has just been ranked as one of the most epic in Canada and you'll want to book a trip ASAP.
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve in Tofino, B.C. came in second on a list of the most epic spots to go for a camping trip.
Scouts Canada made the list of the "most epic camping destinations in all of Canada," and although the first place title went to Jasper National Park in Alberta, the stunning B.C. park was runner-up.
Scouts Canada is a co-ed youth organization and it determined the ranking of this epic camping place by surveying 46,704 of its members.
Right behind Pacific Rim National Park Reserve was Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador and Fundy National Park in New Brunswick.
Pacific Rim is a breathtaking park, full of old-growth trees and right beside the ocean.
There are multiple different camping spots located throughout the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve including Green Point Campground and backcountry camping options along the West Coast Trail and Broken Group Islands.
The beachside camping makes it super easy for all the surfers out there to grab their board whenever they please and hit up some of those massive Tofino waves.
Plus, there are so many different paths and walking trails to explore, right near the campsites, to witness the beauty of these magical forests.
Just imagine yourself waking up to the sound of waves from one of these sites.
If you are planning on travelling to this epic camping destination from Vancouver, it will take roughly 5 hours and 30 minutes, including a BC Ferries ride, to get there.