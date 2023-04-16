4 Of The Best Camping Spots I've Been To In BC & Some Are Right By The Ocean (PHOTOS)
It's that time of the year again!
It's my favourite time of the year right now — the snow is a memory, the sun is out on the daily (unless you're in Vancouver under the unforgiving rain clouds), and camping trips are being planned.
You can almost taste the salt from a warm(er) ocean swim, and smell the campfires.
Throughout my time living in B.C., I've gotten to check out some beautiful campsites. Some were deep in the forest, while others required a hike.
This year I have some spots booked in the mountains, so I can explore more of the province. As you can see, last year I was a sucker for the oceanside sites.
If you're headed to B.C. anytime soon though, you won't be disappointed if you camp at one of these places!
Bella Pacifica Campground
I'm actually going back here again this summer because it was that good.
This campsite is on the pricer side, but you can wake up right next to a stunning beach, and go to sleep to the sound of waves crashing. The beach here is nice and sandy, and the campground is in Tofino – one of the most popular summer destinations around.
You can take a break from camping food to hit up one of the cozy cafes or cool breweries in town.
It's the best of both worlds!
Joffre Lakes
I actually booked this campsite but didn't end up staying there. Still, it had to get a shoutout because it's just that breathtaking.
Unfortunately, my group attempted to go in spring, and upon further review decided there was just too much snow. We still made the hike up then though and then again in the fall when the snow was all melted.
The takeaway? Book this campsite for later in the summer.
You can book it on the BC Parks website and it's a beautiful place to stay. The bright blue lakes are legendary, and you can set up camp at the Upper Lake with a reservation.
Upper Lakes Campground is a backcountry campground — so prepare accordingly!
Wya Point Resort
This beachside campsite was right next to a rocky beach, with caves on one side that we got to explore.
The campground had everything you needed including showers and bathrooms, which is a solid bonus. We saw people swimming and paddleboarding from the beach, making it ideal in the summer months.
This spot is in Ucluelet, which is close to Tofino but with a smaller price tag!
French Beach Provincial Park
Also on Vancouver Island, this beachside campground wowed me.
You get a little bit of everything camping in the lush forest, but a quick stroll away from the rocky beach. The wide open ocean is in front of you, with far-off views of the mountains.
The campground was equipped with picnic tables, fire pits, and toilets too.
This place is also just a short drive away from the Mystic Beach hike, which I definitely recommend doing if you go here.
