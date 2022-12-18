I Moved To Vancouver A Year Ago & These 19 Places Wowed Me The Most
Planning a trip? Don't skip these!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving to Vancouver, I knew that I was in for some adventure. People think of B.C. and they think of the mountains, ocean, and the great outdoors all wrapped into one beautiful province.
After living here for over a year, I can confirm that it lives up to its reputation, and then some.
Since leaving the East Coast of Canada and heading West, I've gotten to experience some amazing things in B.C., and a few have surpassed my already pretty high expectations.
If you're considering making the move, these might just tip the scales for you. Or, if you're making a trip out West, add these to your bucket list.
The Christmas Market
Morgan Leet at the Vancouver Christmas Market.
The Vancouver Christmas Market is a huge thing. I've been to local holiday markets before, but this European-style one Downtown brings some serious holiday cheer.
If you're in the city during the holidays, go and get a pretzel and some mulled wine here — trust me.
Joffre Lakes
People at Joffre Lakes.
I went to Joffre Lakes for the first time in April, only to discover it was fully frozen still. Going back the second time in October was definitely worth it because I got to see the legendary blue water of all three lakes, which looks like something out of a movie.
BC Ferries
Person on BC Ferries.
BC Ferries trips are a sure way to fall in love with the West Coast. Seeing the open ocean with mountains in the distance — and maybe even some whale sightings along the way — is like nothing else.
Once the weather was bearable, I packed in lots of trips to Vancouver Island and smaller islands off the coast of Vancouver. It's the perfect way to escape the city and explore.
Richmond Night Market
Richmond Night Market
I heard a lot about the night market before going, but it blew me away. There were so many food options, games, and little stands selling other stuff too.
The food alone would be worth going for, and then you also get the shopping and carnival games in, and it's a must-see spot.
Tofino
People surfing in Tofino.
Almost anyone who visits this small surfing town on Vancouver Island will want to move there immediately, and for good reason.
The tiny community is welcoming and friendly, and the oceanside oasis is like a little paradise. The rainforest, long stretches of beach, and incredible views are what made me not want to leave.
Mystic Beach
Mystic beach.
This hidden beach on Vancouver Island is worth the walk through the rainforest to get to it. Water cascades down the side of a cliff at the end of the beach, creating this amazing waterfall.
Kayaking in Deep Cove
Kayaking in Vancouver.
Deep Cove is a popular little community in North Vancouver with adorable little shops along the ocean. You can rent kayaks nearby and paddle right into the cove, getting a look at it from the water.
I loved exploring the coastline with the mountains as my backdrop and taking a dip in the ocean along the way.
The floatplane to Victoria
View from a floatplane in B.C.
The ferry is great, but it takes some time. If you need to get to Victoria in 30 minutes, the floatplane is the way to go.
The tiny plane actually terrified me, but the view from the air was unbeatable. You fly lower than a regular plane, so you get to see all the little islands scattered around on the way.
Go on the last ride over, and you'll catch the sunset as you land.
Juan de Fuca Provincial Park
People going to Vancouver Island often bee-line to Tofino, but driving along the Juan de Fuca is stunning. The rocky coastline gives views on views, and camping in the park was an amazing experience.
Whistler
Morgan Leet in Whistler, B.C.
There's a reason why Whistler is overrun by tourists all winter long. The village is full of great food and shopping, and the mountain itself has some of the best skiing in Canada.
The seawall
Person biking the seawall in Vancouver.
Biking the seawall is a go-to tourist stop in Vancouver because you get to see some of the best parts of the city along the way. It shows how unique the city is, and it's a fun way to get outside and see the mountain views.
Shannon Falls
Someone at Shannon Falls.
This place is in Squamish, and it's a super quick walk to get to see the stunning waterfall. I love that it doesn't take much effort, but there's a big reward.
Lighthouse Park
I didn't hear much about this spot before moving, but it wowed me when I visited. The park is full of massive trees, and it's right on the point of West Vancouver, making it the perfect place to watch the sunset from.
Norvan Falls
Norvan Falls, B.C.
This is a pretty long 14-kilometre out-and-back hike, but the waterfall hidden deep within the forest is pretty magical. It's a fairly flat hike but definitely takes a good chunk out of the day to do it.
The Stawamus Chief
People at the Stawamus Chief.
This is another popular spot, but it lives up to the hype. The steep hike brings you to a breathtaking lookout over Squamish, where you can see the whole town.
After you can grab a bite to eat in town at one of the local breweries. Overall it makes for the perfect weekend adventure.
Beach House
The Beach House restaurant.
This restaurant in West Vancouver is right on the beach, as the name suggests.
It's the perfect place to go to watch the sunset, grab some drinks, and then walk on the beach post-dinner. There are even palm trees along the shore, which still always manage to wow me.
Bowen Island
People on BC Ferries to Bowen Island.
Like I said, heading out on BC Ferries was a key part of my summer. One trip stuck out to me though.
Bowen Island is only a 20-minute ride from the West Vancouver ferry terminal, and you can spend all day exploring the amazing little community.
Tunnel Bluffs
Tunnel Bluffs hike.
This hike in West Vancouver has a beautiful view of the mountains and ocean. If someone is visiting, I bring them here to show them what a West Coast hike looks like.
The Grouse Grind
People at the top of the Grouse Grind.
This one is painful, but a must for anyone who is visiting or just moved to Vancouver.
You trek up a seemingly endless staircase and arrive at the top of Grouse Mountain. There's food and activities up top, and you get to take the gondola down — thank god.