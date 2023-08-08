Canada's Most Photographed Trail Takes You Past Magical Beaches & Hidden Waterfalls (PHOTOS)
This coastal trail is a bucket-list adventure. 📷
There's no shortage of awe-inspiring hikes in Canada, but one in B.C. takes the cake for the most photographed of them all.
The West Coast Trail, located on Vancouver Island, has people from around the world pulling out their cameras to try and capture the beauty of the trail.
With vast ocean views, ancient trees, and hidden waterfalls, it's no surprise that this hike in B.C. made it onto a global ranking.
Explore Worldwide conducted the study, looking at data from hikes around the world to determine what the most photographed walking trails are. The company then crossed-referenced their data with stock image photos in order to create the list.
The West Coast Trail took the eighth spot worldwide and first place in Canada.
The Appalachian Trail took the title of the most photographed trail in North America, but it only beat the Canadian trail by a couple of spots.
Anyone who has visited the West Coast Trail knows that it's not an easy feat though.
It's a multi-day backcountry hike that's over 75 kilometres long, so it takes around six to eight days to complete. It's a challenging hike with complex terrain, so you need to do some serious research before taking on the journey.
The payoff is worth it, though. The hike features stunning suspension bridges, unbelievable forests, and lots of wildlife.
You'll also be climbing steep ladders, crossing rushing rivers, and walking along a strenuous path — all with a heavy backpack hoisted on your shoulders.
While out there you'll also camp next to unreal beaches, far away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
If you are up for the challenge you can reserve your permit on the Parks Canada website.
West Coast Trail
Why You Need To Go: This is a bucket-list hike that will give you surreal West Coast views. It's as challenging as it is beautiful, but those who are willing to take it on will get to see how much it pays off.