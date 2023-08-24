This East Coast Hike Stretches Along The Ocean & Ends At A Stunning Lighthouse (PHOTOS)
Add this to your bucket list! 🌊
You don't have to look that hard for beautiful hikes in New Brunswick, because they're everywhere. However, after years of exploring oceanside trails in the province, Split Rock continues to be one of my favourites.
At eight kilometres long, this trail is lengthy, but it has breathtaking views that'll distract you from the burn it'll involve.
The trail, which located is about 20 minutes from Saint John, New Brunswick, can be rooty and uneven, so strap on those hiking boots before taking it on.
As you hike towards the lighthouse — which marks the halfway point of the trail, where you turn back — you'll see the ocean stretching out as far as the eye can see on one side of you. On the other side, you'll see a mix of lush forest and long grass that blows in the wind.
Most of the time you'll be walking along a steep cliffside, and if you look down you might get lucky and spot a seal or two.
At one point you'll walk through an array of buoys whimsically hanging from different trees, giving an extra East Coast vibe to the trail.
Split rock trial. Morgan Leet | Narcity
Eventually, you'll make it to the massive lighthouse, which is set atop a hill overlooking the sparkling blue water.
The picture-perfect scene is especially beautiful close to sunset, as the sun starts to dip below the horizon and lights the sky ablaze in colour.
Lighthouse on Split Rock trail. Morgan Leet | Narcity
This is an out-and-back trail, so you can simply turn back and head the way you came after reaching the lighthouse.
If you want to make it a loop though, you can also turn down the gravel road beside the lighthouse, which will lead you onto another road back to the parking lot.
A pro trip if you want to make this hike shorter is to take two cars and park one at each end of the trail — so you can make it an easier journey.
Split Rock Trail
Address: Black Beach Rd, Saint John, NB
Why You Need To Go: You'll get the ocean, rugged terrain, and whimsical forest views all in one during this peaceful East Coast trail. It's a must-do for anyone who's visiting New Brunswick and looking for a little adventure.