This 4-Day East Coast Hike Is One Of The Most Underrated Canadian Adventures

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
One of the perks of being an East Coast Canadian is appreciating places that most people don't even know exist. While others are flocking to the West Coast for mountainous hikes and oceanside vacations, East Coasters are enjoying natural beauty without the crowds (or cost).
I'll admit, I'm one of the many who flew West, but after living out here for two years I can say even more confidently that there are some seriously underrated things back home. Top of the list? The Fundy Footpath.
Beautiful British Columbia is the go-to spot for hiking adventures, but this four-day-long trek along the coast of New Brunswick remains one of my all-time favourites.
That's after experiencing some steep competition out West, from the likes of Joffre Lakes and Garibaldi.
It's on the quieter side of the country that you'll find Fundy National Park – with its rolling mountains, rocky coastline and lack of tourists.
Fundy National Park
It was a couple of years ago that my boyfriend and I decided to take on the challenge of the Fundy Footpath, which is a multi-day hike through the national park.
The journey is full of views that would take your breath away, if you weren't so out of breath already from the steep climbs this hike involves.
At almost 50 kilometres the trek has you climbing up incline after incline, so you'll want to head out with proper equipment like hiking poles, a pack, good boots, and camping gear.
The trail takes you into the wilderness and if you want to get out at any point, you'll have to hike to an exit route. Anyone going shouldn't underestimate the journey, but after having done it I can say that it's worth the work and prep involved.
You can stretch out the trip for as many days as you like, but four-five is the typical time it takes.
We managed to do it in three days, and my aching feet and sore muscles hated me for it. I'd definitely recommend breaking it up into four days and setting aside time to stop at each campsite to enjoy the scenery.
Getting there
The Fundy Footpath technically takes you from Fundy Trail Parkway into the national park, so we started our journey in St. Martins, New Brunswick.
Getting there has got to be one of my favourite drives in the world. The winding road hugs the edges of cliffs and the vast ocean beyond makes you eager to hit the trail.
Windows down with the salty air whipping through the car and uninterrupted scenes of nature in front of you, it's hard to beat.
Soon enough though you'll get to parking lot 8 and hoist your pack onto your shoulders.
The hike has a promising start, with a suspension bridge crossing over a rushing creek. It's a little taste of all the beauty to come in the following days.
The campsites
There are different campsites along the way, some of which are right on the beaches.
My favourite one is Seely Beach, which can also make for a great day hike for those who want to check it out without the treacherous workout. I've hiked in there before for a one-night camping trip, and it's the perfect site for a more relaxed outing.
The long beach has mountains enclosing it on one side, and sparkling ocean stretching into the horizon on the other.
Since we did the whole hike fairly quickly, we used Seely Beach as our lunch break pit stop.
The first night we set up camp was at Little Salmon River, where lush forest surrounds the peaceful site on the river.
After a long day on the trail, taking a dip in the water and laying out on the warm rocks felt like heaven.
You'll want to rest up there though, because the next day starts out with an intimidatingly long uphill stretch — and it's the first of many for the day.
The second night was 23.5 kilometres later, so our hopeful smiles from day one were quickly replaced with exhausted winces. Goose Creek campsite brought as much of a smile as I could manage to my face though.
After a day of long uphills and all-too-short downhills, stumbling into Goose Creek and sitting down was a welcome reprieve for my sore feet. I unstrapped my pack — which felt as if it was a thousand pounds by that point — and rubbed my tender shoulders and bruised hips.
While we passed by rushing waterfalls, walked through thick forests, and spotted fields of wildflowers throughout the day, this campsite still managed to impress.
From the campfire, you could see the gentle waves washing up on the rocky shore, and glimpse a tiny island off the coast.
There's a remote quietness to the whole trail that seeps in when you settle down at camp for the night. It feels like you're removed from your daily life in the best possible way, left alone with only the sounds of wind blowing the grass and the light of the stars.
Pushing through that last day, we managed to not have to camp for another night. Each step I took during the last few kilometres felt like I had weights strapped to my feet, and time stretched on endlessly. Luckily even in August, the trail wasn't too busy, so I only had a few witnesses to my whining.
In retrospect, I regret rushing through the trail in just three days, and not just because of my many blisters.
If you're going on the Fundy Footpath, you should soak up every moment of it.
You should stop to swim in the waterfalls, take in the views, and yes, also give your feet a much-needed break.
Although it's a gruelling expedition that makes you want to never put on another pair of hiking boots again, it's worth it in every way possible.
So the next time you're thinking about taking on one of the famous Rocky Mountain hikes, don't forget about the remarkable beauty that's hidden on the East Coast, awaiting you.