This Beach Has Sand That Sings As You Walk Along It & It's On A Canadian Island (VIDEOS)
A beach with a built-in soundtrack. 🎶
When it comes to Canadian beaches, there is no shortage of beautiful shorelines, from white sand with turquoise water rolling onto it, to rocky shorelines perfect for seaglass hunting.
There aren't many that can sing though, that is except for Basin Head Beach on P.E.I. — known for its unique ability to carry a tune as you walk along its shore.
The white sand beach, dubbed "the Singing Sands" (for obvious reasons) isn't actually belting Taylor Swift, but it is making noise.
When the sand is stepped on it can make a squeaking noise, thanks to the high silica content in it. You can also run your hands through the soft sand to hear the unique sound of it "singing."
If you want to make sure to hear the melodies of the P.E.I. shoreline then bust some moves on the beach, dragging your feet through the sand and moving it as much as possible.
On top of its singing abilities, this beach is also just a stunning place to visit.
One look at the photos of this beach and it shouldn't be a surprise that it's on Prince Edward Island.
The island is chock-full of breathtaking beaches, with rolling sand dunes closing them in, tall beachgrass blowing in the wind, rugged cliffs along the coastline, and of course some with the iconic red sands of the island.
After checking out Basin Head and its noisy sand take a drive around the island, stopping in at local shops, tiny communities, and spectacular views along the way. You won't be disappointed.
Singing Sands Beach
Address: Basin Head Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: You can see a natural phenomena on these shores, and get a beautiful backdrop to round out the experience.