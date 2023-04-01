8 Beaches In Canada With White Sand & Tropical Vibes For A Taste Of Florida This Summer
Just don't forget your sunscreen! ☀️🏖
Dreaming of a beach getaway? There's no need to leave Canada to experience crystal-clear turquoise-blue water, white sand and tropical temperatures.
Canada had so many stunning beaches that offer a little taste of Florida right here at home.
Grab your swimsuit, beach towel and shades and hit up one of these spots for a dreamy beach vacation — just remember to bring the sunscreen!
Carters Beach
Location: Nova Scotia
Address: Carters Beach Road, Port Mouton, NS
Why You Need To Go: Carters Beach in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia, is an unbelievably tropical-looking beach with clear turquoise water and light, powdery sand that will instantly transport your mind to the Bahamas.
Located just under two hours from Halifax, the beach is actually made up of three crescent beaches, each with the same soft, white sand.
It's usually said to be without crowds, giving it a secluded, hidden paradise feel.
Sauble Beach
Location: Ontario
Address: Sauble Beach, Bruce County, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sauble Beach is known as the "Daytona of the North," and it's not hard to see why.
Like the city in Florida, the beach offers gorgeous white sand and crystal-clear water that's usually quite warm in the summer.
The beach is also claimed to be the second longest freshwater beach in the world, and is home to incredible sunsets, as well as a boardwalk where you can get tasty treats, beachwear and souvenirs.
Parlee Beach
Location: New Brunswick
Address: Parlee Beach Provincial Park, 45 Parlee Beach Rd., Pointe-du-Chêne, NB
Why You Need To Go: Parlee Beach in Pointe-Du-Chêne, New Brunswick, has been called one of North America’s finest beaches thanks to its white sand and surprisingly warm water.
In fact, the beach is said to be home to the warmest waters north of the Carolinas and has the warmest salt water in Canada. The waters in this area can be warmer than an Olympic swimming pool, reaching temperatures of up to 29 degrees!
The beach even has a Blue Flag designation, meaning it meets high environmental, safety and cleanliness standards.
Wasaga Beach
Location: Ontario
Address: 1 Jenetta St., Wasaga Beach, ON (Beach Area 1)
Why You Need To Go: Wasaga Beach is world's largest freshwater beach, with 14 kilometres of white-sand shores.
The beach has busier sections like its Beach 1 Area that definitely give off Miami Beach vibes, while other sections of the beach like 2 and 3 are perfect for families and low-key days spent lying on the sand.
Besides the stunning beach, there's a lively boardwalk with restaurants, shops and tons of things to eat, see and do.
Tribune Bay Beach
Location: B.C.
Address: St Johns Point Rd., Hornby Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: Said to be a hidden gem on the West Coast, Tribune Bay Provincial Park is home to crystal-clear waters that definitely don't look like they belong in Canada.
Nicknamed "Little Hawaii," the area's shallow water heats up easily during the summer, almost nearing tropical temperatures, and the bay is considered to be one of the warmest saltwater swimming areas in B.C.
Besides the beach, there's also lots to do in the area, like hiking and sightseeing in downtown Hornby Island.
Kitsilano Beach
Location: B.C.
Address: Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, BC, at the north end of Yew Street
Why You Need To Go: Called Canada's best urban beach, Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver gives off the same urban vibes as Miami Beach, with cool cafés and a sporty, laid-back vibe.
What's nice about this beach is your options for swimming; if taking a dip in the ocean's not your thing, the area also has a huge saltwater pool, which actually claims to be the longest in North America, located right by the water.
Grand Bend Beach
Location: Ontario
Address: 90 Main St. W., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: You're not imagining things -- you're still in Ontario, not the Caribbean, although we can see why the bright turquoise waters of Grand Bend may have had you fooled.
The stunning beach in Ontario is home to white sand and incredible blue water, and is one of only 22 beaches in Canada with Blue Flag status, which is only given to marinas, beaches or tourist boating areas deemed to be operated sustainably.
The town itself is said to be known as Canada's best beach town, with a boardwalk, shops and quaint restaurants.
Port Dover
Location: Ontario
Address: Walker Street, Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach in Ontario has real palm trees, and you might forget that you actually haven't left the country while lounging in the sun here.
The area has charming resort town vibes, with cute stores, boutiques, cafés and restaurants in downtown Port Dover.
While you're there, you might enjoy a meal at the Beach House Restaurant, which has total Miami vibes too.
