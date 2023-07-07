This Breathtaking Provincial Park Has A 'Sparkling White Sand Beach' & Caribbean-Blue Water
It looks like the tropics!
Looking for white-sand beaches with turquoise-blue water? You don't have to leave Canada to find them.
In Nova Scotia, you can visit Taylor Head Provincial Park, a little-known highlight of the province's Eastern Shore offering hiking trails, scenic views and a white, sandy beach.
The park is the perfect place to connect with nature, offering opportunities to explore the rugged coastline and a variety of wildlife.
If hiking's your thing, the park has a 14-kilometre system of interconnected trails, with many easy, out-and-back hikes and a couple of longer, moderate treks.
The Spry Bay Trail loop is one of the moderate hikes available here, offering the chance to experience several different habitats including a coastal forest, wave-swept boulder shores, and a coastal freshwater marsh as well as incredible views of the bay.
The trail is one of the top hikes in the park, according to All Trails.
For epic coastal views, you'll want to take the Bob Bluff Trail, a 3-kilometre trek that takes about 1 hour to complete. The trail follows the shore to the end of Psyche Cove, a beach where you can see sand dunes formed by sand deposits from the erosion of glacial till and bedrock and provides views of Mushaboom Harbour and its many islands.
If you're looking for something more challenging, you can hike from the trailhead to Taylor Head, a hike that's about 9 kilometres there and back and may be more suitable for backcountry hikers.
To reach the secluded white sand beach, you can take the Beach Walk, an easy 2-kilometre trail that follows the sandy shores of the Pyche Cove Beach system and offers lots of bird-watching opportunities.
The pristine beach looks like something out of the tropics, with a "sparkling white sand" shore and crystal-clear blue waters.
Here, you can find sand dollars on the beach and might even see some marine life, like sea lions, starfish and jellyfish.
If you're planning to swim, be warned — while the area looks tropical, the water is anything but. The beach is on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, and is actually said to be known for its cold water.
If you want to extend your visit, Friends Of Taylor Head Provincial Park has a list of eateries and places to stay nearby the park.
Taylor Head Provincial Park
Price: Free to visit
When: Open year-round
Address: 20140 Hwy. 7, Spry Bay, NS
Why You Need To Go: For beautiful coastal views and the chance to spend the day on a white-sand beach with turquoise water, a stop at Taylor Head Provincial Park should definitely be on your summer bucket list.
