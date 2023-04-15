14 Canadian Bucket List Things That Every Canuck Should Do At Least Once
How many can you cross off? 🇨🇦
The True North is filled with so many quintessentially Canadian activities, sights, landmarks and eats.
Some are truly iconic experiences that every Canuck should have on their Canadian bucket list (if they haven't already done them).
From stunning blue lakes and incredible hikes to natural wonders and impressive landmarks, there are just some things you have to see in the country in order to call yourself a true Canadian.
If you're wondering where to get started, here are 14 Canadian experiences to add to your bucket list this summer.
Head to the top of the CN Tower
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't been to the top of the CN Tower, arguably one of Canada's most iconic landmarks, can you even call yourself a true Canadian?
Whether it's to visit the 360-rotating restaurant, test your bravery on the EdgeWalk, or take in incredible views from the observation level, a trip to the top of the tower is a must.
Paddle across Lake Louise
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't been to this stunningly blue lake, it definitely deserves a spot on your bucket list.
The lake's mesmerizing colour is created by rock particles from a massive glacier, which catch the sunlight and reflect the turquoise hue the lake is known for.
While just stopping to take in the scenery is nice enough, for a truly Canadian activity, you can rent an iconic red canoe and head out on the lake to paddle through the serene waters.
Go hiking in BC
Why You Need To Go: With incredible lakes, mountains, valleys, and forests, it's no wonder B.C. is a top spot for hiking in Canada.
The province offers a diverse range of trails, with something for every level. Whether you want an easy day hike or a more intense back-country trail, you'll likely find what you're looking for in B.C.
If you haven't trekked through the province's natural wilderness, consider it another item to add to your list.
One popular spot to hike is Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park, which offers trails that take you past waterfalls, through forests and to an emerald pool.
Eat a BeaverTail
Why You Need To Go: Enjoying a BeaverTail is a uniquely Canadian tradition.
The pastry was first served in Ottawa in 1978 and has since become an iconic Canadian snack.
You can get it with toppings like maple sugar crunch, apple pie filling, crushed Oreo cookies and vanilla icing, or go for the classic iteration with a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar.
Whichever way, you should definitely try this Canadian treat if you haven't already.
Venture into the mist at Niagara Falls
Why You Need To Go: Niagara Falls is another one of Canada's most iconic attractions, with around 13 million visitors every year.
If you haven't seen the falls for yourself, that should definitely be on your list of things to do. However, for an even more iconic Canadian experience, you can book a boat tour that brings you face-to-face with the falls.
The 20-minute voyage allows you to get an incredible view of the Canadian and U.S. falls, as well as feel the mist of the water (a cooling treat on hot summer days).
Drive the Cabot Trail
Why You Need To Go: Located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, the Cabot Trail has been called Canada's best road trip and also ranks among the best road trips in the world.
The 298-kilometre highway takes you through Cape Breton Highlands National Park, delivering incredible views of valleys and the coastline along the way.
There are tons to do on the route, including hiking the breathtaking Skyline Trail, visiting a historic site, and stopping in at one of the many eateries on the way for some classic East Coast cuisine.
Visit Parliament Hill
Why You Need To Go: One of Ottawa's top attractions, you can see for yourself where Canada's parliamentarians carry out the nation's business by visiting Parliament Hill.
Free guided tours are available, taking you through the neo-Gothic parliament buildings and to historic spaces that have been restored to resemble the way they looked in the late 1800s.
Get down at the Calgary Stampede
Why You Need To Go: The Calgary Stampede, which takes place every summer, is a must-see, especially for those with a penchant for cowboy hats.
Happening this year from July 7-16, the unique event transforms not only the official grounds but the whole city into a western village.
With a rodeo featuring the world's best competitors, a parade, a midway with rides and games, and live music, it's truly set to be a wild time.
Go to a hockey game
Why You Need To Go: If you haven't been to a hockey game, can you really call yourself a Canadian?
While the team you cheer on is up to you, partaking in Canada's national pastime is truly an iconic Canadian experience that every Canuck needs to have.
NHL teams are currently moving into the playoffs but the regular season picks back up in September. Schedule details can be found on the NHL's website.
Eat lobster in the Maritimes
Why You Need To Go: Lobster is a quintessentially Canadian food, and where better to enjoy it than in the Lobster Capital of Canada?
In Nova Scotia, embark on the Lobster Trail and stop at one of the many locations on the route for traditional lobster dinners, lobster rolls and everything in between.
While Nova Scotia has the title of the lobster capital of the country, the province is just one place to experience the cuisine; you can find fresh, delicious lobster all over the Maritimes.
Visit the largest tulip festival in the world
Why You Need To Go: As they say, April showers bring May flowers, and this is especially true at The Canadian Tulip Festival.
The annual event, which is the largest of its kind in the world, transforms Ottawa into a blooming paradise of hundreds of thousands of tulips.
During the festival, there's also special programming at Commissioner's Park along the Rideau Canal.
The free event, which runs from May 12-22 this year, will also have food trucks and a tulip boutique on site.
Shop at Canada's largest mall
Why You Need To Go: Canada's largest mall, which is also the biggest in North America, can be found in Edmonton, Alberta.
The West Edmonton Mall, which spans 48 city blocks, is an iconic attraction, with tons to see and do besides just shop.
Some of the must-visit spots in the mall include an indoor ice rink, an underground aquarium, an indoor amusement park and a multi-level race track.
The mall is also home to an indoor waterpark that features the world’s largest indoor wave pool. With the addition of movie theatres and mini golf courses, there's truly an endless amount of things to do here.
Visit Peggy's Cove
Why You Need To Go: Canada is home to hundreds of picturesque lighthouses, but one of the most iconic has to be Peggy's Cove.
Found in Nova Scotia, the lighthouse is said to be one of the province's most well-known, and may also be the most photographed in Canada.
In a quaint fishing village just an hour from Halifax, the lighthouse is a great place to take in views of the ocean and explore the surrounding rocks.
Visit the birthplace of Anne of Green Gables
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of the Anne of Green Gables book, you can visit the IRL setting right here in Canada.
Located in P.E.I. is the magical spot that inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery's stories and characters.
At Green Gables Heritage Place, you'll find images from the novel blended with real-life experiences that'll make you feel like you've stepped right into Anne's world.
The house and visitor centre are open daily from May to October.