7 Tips For Anyone Visiting The Calgary Stampede For The First Time, According To Locals
They don't say "Yeehaw!" 🤠
Calgary Stampede 2022 is fast approaching and whether you love it or hate it, there's an undeniable buzz it brings to the city. However, if you're a Stampede first-timer, it can be hard to know what's worth visiting and what you can skip.
Someone started a Reddit thread, calling on Calgary locals to share some of their best Stampede advice for people visiting Stampede for the first time, and Calgarians were keen to offer up some of their best tips for the event — which is on from July 8 to 17, 2022.
Dig out your western wear and prepare to yell "Yahoo!"
Save some money with a Super Pass
While you can get day tickets to enter the Stampede grounds and you don't really need to buy ahead, a lot of Reddit users recommended buying a Super Pass.
Not only does it help you skip the line to enter the park, but it's also valid for all 10-days of Stampede so if you're looking to check out a lot of different bands or you want to try a different midway food vendor every night, it'll end up saving you money. There are also some free times you can enter the park.
Try to stay downtown
For any out-of-towners, staying in an area like the Beltline or Mission will make walking to and from the grounds super easy. But staying further out is also an option.
"If you want to save and get an Airbnb further out then as long as you're within walking distance of C-Train station you're good, Google maps is your friend here," a Reddit user said.
Dig out your western wear
While you can wear pretty much whatever you like to Stampede, western wear is encouraged! You'll struggle to find many people without at least a cowboy hat or some boots.
However, as one Reddit user pointed out: "Just don’t try too hard to be a cowboy."
Get to the stages early
If you've already planned which shows you want to go to at Stampede, you'll need to make sure you show up early to get the best spot. Eat before. Head to the washroom. Make sure you bring a drink as it's likely to get hot.
The Coca-Cola stage, Big Four Roadhouse and Nashville North are all free with Stampede admission.
"The Coke stage is free with admission so it gets packed for the bigger headliners," a user said.
We only say Yahoo
A lot of people think western is western when it comes to conversation but there is one rule for Stampede.
However, one user pointed out: "Just keep in mind we like to say Yahoo!"
You say "Yahoo" rather than "yeehaw" at Stampede. It's a pretty important distinction and saying yeehaw will immediately point you out as a visitor!
Head to Elbow River Camp
Visiting the Elbow River Camp and experiencing the cultures of the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations of Treaty 7 is a super important part of the Stampede experience.
"It’s incredible to be immersed in Indigenous culture," one Reddit user said. But always be respectful as you're a visitor to their land.
Leave the Stampede grounds
As well as Stampede Park, there are so many other events going on in the city that are well worth checking out. Some bars have midnight pancake breakfasts, there's live music, festivals and breweries that will all be getting in on the action.
" The city and surroundings are gorgeous. Get some great ‘Berta beef, but try the trout too," one user said.