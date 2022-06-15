The Calgary Stampede 2022 Is Free At These Times & Here's Everything You Need To Know
Save money this Stampede!
Calgary Stampede is coming back and although it's a highlight of the year for many people, there's no doubt things can get pricey.
Between paying to get into Stampede Park, trying out the wild food options, and going to the different music festivals, things can start to add up real fast.
However, Calgary Stampede has announced a list of times where you can head to Stampede Park for free as part of their Value Days. Once you're there you can check out some of the incredible musicians and activities.
How to get into the Calgary Stampede for free
You can get in Stampede Park for free straight as part of the Parade-To-Park event on Friday, July 8. You can watch Parade Marshal Kevin Costner lead the procession with free entry to the part between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
You can also get in for free between 8 and 11 a.m. as part of the Suncor Family Day on Sunday, July 10. The event also has a free variety show between 8 and 10 a.m. and a free Stampede breakfast until 10 a.m.
There's also free admission for adults and children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free entry for seniors on Tuesday, July 12 for TC Energy Community Day, with coffee and donuts from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Adults will also get free entry from 8 - 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 for BMO Kids' Day. Kids aged 12 and under will be able to enter for free all day. You'll also be able to help yourselves to a free Stampede breakfast from 8 - 9.30 a.m and there'll be a variety show from 8 - 10 a.m.
There are some other deals too
If you want to beat the crowds and get in early, you can get tickets for the Stampede Sneak-A-Peak event on Thursday, July 7 for just $11 per person between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.
You can also get your hands on a Stampede Superpass so you can join the fun for all 10 days for $49 plus GST. You'll need to get those tickets from participating Sobeys, Safeway or IGA before Monday, July 4.
You can get two general admission tickets and two 500ml Coca-Cola products from participating Circle K stores for $32 and you can also save $10 on Calgary Stampede Admission when you spend $10 on Coca-Cola products at Calgary Co-op.
Full details on Calgary Stampede tickets can be found online.