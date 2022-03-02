Editions

The Calgary Stampede Parade Is Back for 2022 & Here's Everything We Know So Far

Dust off your boots, Calgary!

Hold on to your cowboy hats because Calgary Stampede has announced that its iconic parade will be back in full swing for 2022.

In an Instagram post, Calgary Stampede announced the return of the parade, alongside a photo from the very first parade in 1912.

“The Stampede Parade has been with us since the beginning, and it’s back for 2022!” the caption said.

The parade traditionally marks the opening of the Calgary Stampede, described by organizers as the “Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth”.

It was cancelled along with all Calgary Stampede festivities in 2020 due to COVID-19. While the parade returned in 2021, it was held privately on Stampede grounds and viewers had to watch it take place on the TV instead.

The parade, which Calgary Stampede describes as an “iconic part of Calgary’s cultural identity” will make its way through downtown Calgary, and it’s set to be packed with colourful floats, horses and marching bands to get bystanders in the Stampede spirit this summer.

The news follows the announcement that the Chuckwagon races will be returning in 2022 as part of the nightly evening show.

Country star Blake Shelton will also be headlining a concert at Calgary Stampede on July 16.

Calgary Stampede

When: July 8 - 17, 2022

Where: 1410 Olympic Way S.E., Calgary

Why You Should Visit: The Calgary Stampede is an iconic Canadian activity to mark the summer.

Website

