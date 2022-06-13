8 Huge Stars You Can Catch Performing At The Calgary Stampede Next Month
It's less than a month away, people!
The Calgary Stampede is just around the corner and as always, some huge music acts will be taking to the stage as part of the 10-day spectacle.
From July 8 - 17 2022, the city will be alive with parades, completely wild foods, rides and rodeos. Musicians will also be performing at the Saddledome, the Nashville North and Coca-Cola stages and The Big Four Roadhouse.
From country (obviously) to '90s Euro-pop to rap, there's pretty much something on the bill for everyone.
Calgary Stampede tickets are available now and the full schedule can be found online.
But here are just some of the artists performing at the Calgary Stampede that we're stoked to see this year:
T-Pain
When: July 12, 2022
Where: The Big Four Roadhouse
Why You Need To Go: U.S. rapper T-Pain will be headlining a night and we're desperately hoping that he trades in his signature top hat for a cowboy hat for the occasion.
Aqua
When: July 11, 2022
Where: The Big Four Roadhouse
Why You Need To Go: Calling Dr. Jones! Iconic euro-pop band Aqua will be taking to the stage during the Stampede. You already know all the words to "Barbie Girl" anyway.
Blake Shelton
When: July 16, 2022
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Why You Need To Go: Country music legend Blake Shelton will be performing at the iconic Saddledome on Stampede's closing weekend. This show requires a separate ticket.
Carly Rae Jepsen
When: July 14, 2022
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: Canadian pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen is also set to perform. Best known for bangers such as "Call My Maybe" and "Run Away With Me", you won't want to miss this.
Alexisonfire
When: July 11, 2022
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something a little heavier, Ontario's Alexisonfire will also be headlining the Coca-Cola stage.
Alessia Cara
When: July 17, 2022
Where: Coca-Cola Stage
Why You Need To Go: "Scars To Your Beautiful" singer Alessia Cara will be closing out the Coca-Cola stage in what's bound to be a powerful performance.
Kevin Costner & The Modern West
When: July 8, 2022
Where: The Big Four Roadhouse
Why You Need To Go: He might also be heading up the Calgary Stampede Parade, but Hollywood actor Kevin Costner will also be performing alongside his country-rock band on opening day.
DJ Jazzy Jeff
When: July 16, 2022
Where: The Big Four Roadhouse
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to ring in the summertime than a set from DJ Jazzy Jeff. It'll be a show to remember!