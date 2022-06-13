NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
calgary stampede 2022

8 Huge Stars You Can Catch Performing At The Calgary Stampede Next Month

It's less than a month away, people!

Calgary Staff Writer
Someone on a horse at Calgary Stampede. Right: T-Pain.

Someone on a horse at Calgary Stampede. Right: T-Pain.

@calgarystampede | Instagram, Sbukley | Dreamstime

The Calgary Stampede is just around the corner and as always, some huge music acts will be taking to the stage as part of the 10-day spectacle.

From July 8 - 17 2022, the city will be alive with parades, completely wild foods, rides and rodeos. Musicians will also be performing at the Saddledome, the Nashville North and Coca-Cola stages and The Big Four Roadhouse.

From country (obviously) to '90s Euro-pop to rap, there's pretty much something on the bill for everyone.

Calgary Stampede tickets are available now and the full schedule can be found online.

But here are just some of the artists performing at the Calgary Stampede that we're stoked to see this year:

T-Pain

When: July 12, 2022

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse

Why You Need To Go: U.S. rapper T-Pain will be headlining a night and we're desperately hoping that he trades in his signature top hat for a cowboy hat for the occasion.

Aqua

When: July 11, 2022

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse

Why You Need To Go: Calling Dr. Jones! Iconic euro-pop band Aqua will be taking to the stage during the Stampede. You already know all the words to "Barbie Girl" anyway.

Blake Shelton

When: July 16, 2022

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Why You Need To Go: Country music legend Blake Shelton will be performing at the iconic Saddledome on Stampede's closing weekend. This show requires a separate ticket.

Tickets

Carly Rae Jepsen

When: July 14, 2022

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Why You Need To Go: Canadian pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen is also set to perform. Best known for bangers such as "Call My Maybe" and "Run Away With Me", you won't want to miss this.

Alexisonfire

When: July 11, 2022

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something a little heavier, Ontario's Alexisonfire will also be headlining the Coca-Cola stage.

Alessia Cara

When: July 17, 2022

Where: Coca-Cola Stage

Why You Need To Go: "Scars To Your Beautiful" singer Alessia Cara will be closing out the Coca-Cola stage in what's bound to be a powerful performance.

Kevin Costner & The Modern West

When: July 8, 2022

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse

Why You Need To Go: He might also be heading up the Calgary Stampede Parade, but Hollywood actor Kevin Costner will also be performing alongside his country-rock band on opening day.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

When: July 16, 2022

Where: The Big Four Roadhouse

Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to ring in the summertime than a set from DJ Jazzy Jeff. It'll be a show to remember!

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...