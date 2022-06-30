NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

calgary stampede 2022

The Calgary Stampede Parade Is Back & Here’s How You Can Watch It

You can check it out in person or online!

Calgary Staff Writer
People taking part in the Calgary Stampede Parade. Right: A band in the parade.

People taking part in the Calgary Stampede Parade. Right: A band in the parade.

Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime, Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

After two years of little fanfare, the Calgary Stampede Parade will be back with a bang this year to ring in the 10-day event.

Whether you're looking to head downtown to watch the action or stay wrapped up in bed, you don't want to miss seeing the iconic parade.

The parade will be kicking off the Calgary Stampede festivities on Friday, July 8, at 9 a.m. The procession will start at Ninth Ave. at Third St. S.E. and end on Sixth Ave. S.W. and Fourth St. S.E. It will run for about two hours total.

The Calgary Stampede Parade route.The Calgary Stampede Parade route.Courtesy of Calgary Stampede

The parade prelude kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and over 30 acts and 1,500 performers will be helping warm up the crowds before the parade gets underway.

Most access to downtown Calgary will be closing at 7:30 a.m. so people looking to attend the parade should take Calgary Transit instead.

Who's taking part

Around 90 entries are expected to be making their way through downtown Calgary, including 25 floats, marching bands and mounted colour parties. Some of the highlights will be Calgary’s Ukrainian Community marching with their “Glory to Ukraine” entry and a new colourful display by the Consulate of Mexico.

Hollywood legend and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is the parade marshal and will be heading up the procession. The parade marshals for 2021 and 2020 – Katari Right Hand and Filipe Masetti Leite – will also be riding in the parade due to the absence of a full parade for the last two years.

David Spence, the beloved CTV Calgary Meteorologist, will be the celebrity parade judge and he'll be in charge of picking the parade entry that best exemplifies the spirit of the Calgary Stampede.

You'll also be able to vote for your favourite entry too by texting the entry number to 403-692-0977. Each vote gets you a chance to win Stampede prizes.

Where you can watch the parade

If you can't get down to see the parade in person, you'll be able to stream the event too. There'll be an Alberta-wide broadcast of the parade on Global television and the Global News YouTube channel.

Also if you are attending in person, you'll be able to get into the Stampede Park for free between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.!

Calgary Stampede Parade

Price: Free

When: Friday, July 8 2022. The prelude starts at 7:30 a.m. while the parade starts at 9 a.m.

Address: The parade starts from Ninth Ave. at Third Street S.E.

Why You Need To Go: Check out the return of the Calgary Stampede Parade with parade marshal Kevin Costner and over 90 entries to get the 10-day event started.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...