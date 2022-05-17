11 Wild Snacks That Are Bound To Shock You At The Calgary Stampede This Year
Tasty or weird? You be the judge. 😳
Calgary Stampede 2022 is right around the corner, and each year a huge highlight is hitting the midway to sample all the delicious food on offer. If you've been waiting in anticipation to see what the new Stampede snacks are going to be, you won't be disappointed.
The Calgary Stampede will be back for 2022 from July 8 to 17, and as always, food will play a huge part. You'll be able to try everything from the delicious to the downright weird and try a new food truck every day during the 10-day celebration.
As always Calgary's food trucks will have a lot of incredible food up for grabs including samosa poutine, Flamin' Cheetos fries and waffle cookie dough ice cream sandwiches.
From fried chicken with pop rocks to deep-fried Oreo donuts and "Bad Breath" lemonade, here are some of the wildest menu items available on the Midway.
Squid Ink Corn Dog
Squid Ink Corndog.
Where: Big Coco's
What Is It: This take on your standard Korean hotdog features squid ink to make the batter black. It's also filled with half mozzarella, half hotdog with the hotdog fanned out to recreate tentacles.
Pop Rocks Popcorn Chicken
Pop Rocks popcorn chicken.
Where: Chicky's Chicken
What Is It: Ever wanted to mix candy with fried chicken? Now's your chance. This popcorn chicken is topped with pop rocks for a taste explosion.
Deep-fried Oreo Mini Donuts
Deep-fried Oreo donuts.
Where: Cin City Mini Donuts
What Is It: No Stampede visit is complete without mini donuts, but this year, you can get your favourite sweet treat stuffed with Oreos.
Bad Breath Lemonade
Bad Breath Lemonade.
Where: Drink A Fruit, From A Fruit
What Is It: This lemonade is a classic but with a twist of garlic and caramelized onion. You might want to pack some breath mints for this one.
Unagi Sushi Taco
Unagi sushi taco.
Where: Happy Fish
What Is It: This taco combines two delicious cuisines with a tempura nori taco shell filled with sushi rice, crab meat, cucumber and eel BBQ sauce.
Glazed Donut Grilled Cheese
A glazed donut grilled cheese.
Where: Melt Town Grilled Cheese
What Is It: You can grab a mix of four cheeses and a protein of your choice, which are then sandwiched between two sides of a glazed donut. It's a grilled cheese level up!
Pig-kle Sandwich
A Pig-kle sandwich.
Where: The Dumpling Hero
What Is It: If you love pickles in your sandwiches, why not toss out the bread altogether. You can get deep-fried pork belly and slaw served in a huge pickle instead.
Cotton Candy Noodles
Cotton candy noodles.
Where: Saltspring Noodle Bar
What Is It: You can get delicious chicken or vegetable noodles with a towering cloud of cotton candy on top for the ultimate sweet and savoury combo.
Kraft Dinner Soft Serve
Kraft Dinner soft serve.
Where Summerland Soft Serve
What Is It: Among the wilder foods on offer, you can get a soft-serve unlike any you've tried before. Summerland has combined a classic soft serve with the taste of Kraft's iconic mac and cheese.
Mealworm or Cricket Hot Dogs
A mealworm hotdog.
Where: Superbooth and The Wurst & Burger Shack
What Is It: These beef hotdogs are also made using mealworm or cricket protein, and whole roasted mealworms or crickets too. Both insects are super high in protein and completely safe to eat.
Oreo Rice
Oreo rice.
Where: Wok This Way
What Is It: This delicious dessert combines crushed Oreos, coconut milk and rice for a super sweet east-meets-west dessert.