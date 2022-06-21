Calgary Stampede Will Have North America's Largest Travelling Ferris Wheel & It's 150ft Tall
See you at the top! 🎡
There's going to be a new addition to the Calgary Stampede midway this year and here's hoping that you're not afraid of heights. North America's largest travelling Ferris wheel will be heading to Stampede Park!
In an Instagram post, Calgary Stampede announced that the wheel, which is aptly named the "Super Wheel", will be heading to the midway on its only stop in Canada this year.
From July 8 to July 17, Stampede visitors will be able to ride the Super Wheel which will take you 150 feet into the sky and you can soar above the hustle and bustle of Stampede Park.
North American Midway Entertainment, the owners of the Super Wheel, said the enormous fairground ride has to travel on 20 tractor-trailer loads to each location.
It added the Super Wheel – which it called the "Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels" – also includes 36 climate-controlled gondolas that seat four to six people each with unparalleled views of the fairground.
It's one-stop you won't want to miss as you're bound to get a completely unique view of the city.
The midway will also be home to a ton of other rides as well as some of Alberta's best food trucks. You'll be able to catch some huge musical performances from the Big Four Roadhouse, the Coca-Cola Stage and Nashville North too.
If you're already planning on heading to the 10-day event this July, there are also a few times where entry to Stampede Park is completely free so you can save some cash for those wild snacks.
