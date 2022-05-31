'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Is Going To Lead The Calgary Stampede Parade For 2022
The Hollywood legend has some big plans!
Calgary Stampede 2022 is just around the corner and this year will have little bit of Hollywood dazzle in the mix.Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has just been announced as the Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal.
After starring in Field Of Dreams, The Bodyguard and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, Costner will be taking on a new role and leading the Calgary Stampede Parade on Friday, July 8, to mark the beginning of the 10-day event.
Costner is not the first famous face taking on parade marshal duties, with previous years seeing Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Walt Disney, Sam Elliot and William Shatner leading the parade.
Costner, who has previously spent some time in Alberta having filmed movies Open Range and Let Him Go here, said he was "honoured" to be part of the Calgary Stampede tradition.
\u201cThe tradition of the Stampede Parade carries on with legendary actor, producer, director and musician Kevin Costner (@modernwest) as this year\u2019s Parade Marshal! \n\nCome see the @Yellowstone star open the Calgary Stampede on Friday, July 8.\u201d— Calgary Stampede (@Calgary Stampede) 1654000201
“I have a lot of fond memories of being in Calgary. It has made a big difference to me in my life to make Open Range and Let Him Go there. It’s one of the most beautiful spots and the world focuses on Calgary and the Parade, which started a long time ago in celebration of western heritage," he said.
"On July 8, I’ll be there and I’m really honoured to be a part of what you have done for so long and carry on a tradition."
As well as kicking off the Stampede, Costner will also be performing with this country-rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West at The Big Four Roadhouse later that day. Who knows, you might even see him pick up some of the weird and wonderful snacks on offer.
The parade is set to begin July 8 at 9 a.m., with the prelude taking place from 7:30 a.m. If you aren't able to get down to see the parade, you'll be able to watch a special broadcast of the event.
After the parade, guests will also be able to head down to Stampede Park where admission to the grounds will be free from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.