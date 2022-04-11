Calgary Stampede Crowned Its First Nations Princess & She's 'Very Excited' To Share Her Story
The First Nations Princess attends over 300 events in her one-year reign.
Calgary Stampede has crowned its First Nations Princess for 2022, ahead of the city's 10-day event which returns on July 8-17.
Sikapinakii Low Horn, a 26-year-old from the Siksika Nation, was crowned following a competition with three candidates, involving traditional dance, public speaking, cultural knowledge, and personal interviews.
Low Horn's goal during her reign is to be a role model and use her platform by telling stories of her family, land, and history of Treaty 7. Low Horn is currently attending the University of Calgary as a Fine Arts graduate student.
Speaking to the Calgary Herald, Low Horn said: "I’m a natural-born storyteller and I’m very excited to tell my story."
First Nations Princess for an extended two-year reign in 2020 and 2021, Falon Manywounds passed along the crown to Low Horn in a transfer ceremony.
As the First Nations Princess, Low Horn will share her culture at over 300 events over the course of her reign including speaking engagements, performing traditional dances and joining classrooms.
The First Nations Princess is also an ambassador of the Stampede's Elbow River Camp representing the partnership between families from the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations and the Calgary Stampede.
In a statement, Alex Laidlaw, Vice-Chair, First Nations Events Committee, added: "We are excited as a committee to welcome Sikapinakii Low Horn as the 2022 First Nations Princess."
"Every year it is inspiring to see how the First Nations Princess uses this platform to share Treaty 7 histories and cultures, and to experience the impact she has on the community, even beyond her reign. First Nations Princess alumni have accomplished a variety of impressive pursuits both during and after their reigns, and we are excited to be a part of Sikapinakii’s journey," he said.
Calgary Stampede is also currently on the search for its Stampede Princess.