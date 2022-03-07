Calgary Stampede 2022 Princess Applications Open & Here's How You Qualify For The Royal Role
Becoming royalty is harder than you’d think! 👑
Calgary Stampede organizers are searching for Stampede royalty to represent the event in 2022, but if you think becoming royalty is an easy job, you’d be wrong.
Applications are now open to be the 2022 Stampede Princess and First Nations Princess where you'll act as ambassadors for the Stampede event this year.
A Stampede Princess and First Nations Princess are able to celebrate and share their “heritage, cultures and community spirit locally and around the world”.
Both the Stampede Princess and First Nations Princess must be passionate about community work and be able to attend hundreds of events throughout their reign.
The successful applicants need to have a lot of qualities including being an excellent public speaker and passionate about sharing the Stampede spirit. They also need to be pretty comfortable on horseback as they’ll have to ride a horse at parades, rodeos and western events.
Calgary Stampede said a princess will be crowned following a “royalty competition” that looks at riding ability, communication skills and speaking in front of crowds.
The Stampede’s First Nations Princess will also need to be to share their culture at more than 300 events, from speaking at events to joining classrooms and performing traditional dances.
Calgary Stampede added: “As an ambassador of Elbow River Camp, the First Nations Princess also speaks to the historic partnership between families from the Kainai, Piikani, Siksika, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut’ina First Nations and the Calgary Stampede.”
If you think you have what it takes to be Stampede Royalty, you can apply here.