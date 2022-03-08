Editions

2 Lotto Max Winners From Alberta Won A Total Of $350K & Here's How They'll Spend The Money

Robert Popick collecting his Lotto winnings. Right: Elysse Stiles collecting her Lotto winnings.

WCLC

Two lucky lottery players in Alberta have hit the jackpot, winning $250,000 and $100,000 respectively in Lotto Max Extra draws.

Robert Popick, from Lacombe, claimed the top prize of $250,000 by matching all seven digits in the January 28 draw.

He bought his ticket from Lacombe Rexall and returned to the store shortly after the draw to check his ticket.

“I was pretty surprised. I had to scan my ticket a second time before I started believing it,” he said.

Popick told WCLC that he hasn't set aside exact plans on what to do with his winnings yet but he would like to take a vacation sometime soon and the rest of the money will go into savings.

Meanwhile, Elysse Stiles from St. Albert also won big on another Lotto Max Extra draw. She only found out that she'd won an incredible $100,000 when she received an email from WCLC’s Prize Payout office to congratulate her.

“I was really happy,” she said.

Stiles waited to collect her winnings, but now she has them, she has one main plan.

“I looked at my kids and said, ‘We are going to Disney Land!’ I’ve always wanted to take them to Disney,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

