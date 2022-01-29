Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 28 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot

Check your tickets!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

For the draw on Friday, January 28, the Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed and you have the chance to win $20 million!

You can check right now to see if you won the grand prize jackpot, a little bit of cash or a free play.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 28

With the draw on January 28, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 3, 7, 8, 10, 34, 43 and 47. Also, the bonus number to have is 16.

For Encore, the winner is 2931172.

There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for this draw which means nobody is taking home the $20 million grand prize.

So, the jackpot with the draw on February 1 is $25 million. That would be a great way to start off the month!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 25

For the draw earlier in the week on January 25, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 11, 13, 18, 20, 23, 30 and 40 with a bonus of 37.

The number to have with Encore was 5515768.

Nobody had a winning ticket for the $15 million jackpot that was being offered with the draw.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

