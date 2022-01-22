Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 21 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
Do we have a winner? 💸
It's that time again and the Lotto Max winning numbers for January 21 have dropped!
There is a $10 million jackpot up for grabs with this draw and you can now see if you're taking home some cash or even just a free play.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 21
With the draw on January 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 10, 14, 21, 26, 28, 36 and 50. The bonus is 41.
The number to have with Encore is 7229879.
If you were hoping the win the grand prize, there's a bit of bad news because no winning ticket was sold for the jackpot.
However, that does mean more cash will be available for you to win next time.
The jackpot for the draw on January 25 will be $15 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 18
Earlier in the week with the draw on January 18, the winning numbers were 2, 15, 25, 28, 30, 35 and 38 with a bonus of 31.
Then for Encore, the number was 0833735.
There was a winning ticket sold for the $22 million draw in Ontario!
According to a report from CTV News, the winner bought the ticket online with the OLG website and not in a store.
Whoever bought the winning ticket was notified by the OLG online system through email.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.