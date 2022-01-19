Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 18 Are In & It's A $22 Million Jackpot

If you bought some tickets for the draw on January 18, the Lotto Max winning numbers have dropped so you can check if you won anything right now.

The grand prize being offered for this draw is $22 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 18

With the draw on January 18, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 15, 25, 28, 30, 35 and 38. The bonus is 31.

For Encore, the winning digits to have are 0833735.

A winning ticket was sold for this draw in Ontario, and that means somebody won the $22 million grand prize!

The next draw on January 21 will offer a jackpot of $10 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 14

Last week, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 4, 7, 10, 14, 21 and 34. The bonus was 26.

For Encore, the winning digits were 3744971.

Nobody won the $17 million grand prize that was available with that draw, and that's why the jackpot for the draw on January 18 was bumped up to $22 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million if it goes unclaimed for long enough. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

