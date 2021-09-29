Trending Tags

A Lotto Max Winner Has Been Declared & The Hunt For The $70 Million Ticket Starts Now

You could be the lucky winner! 👀

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

It happened, folks! There is a Lotto Max winner in Canada and it didn't take long for someone to nab the $70 million.

For the September 28 draw, the massive $70 million jackpot up for grabs was won with a ticket sold in B.C., so if you bought a ticket in that province, check it right now!

Even if you didn't pick one up in B.C., there's still a reason to take a look at yours because people in other provinces are also richer now thanks to Maxmillions.

Three of the $1 million prizes were won with numbers sold in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. According to OLG, one of those millions is split between three tickets.

Since this $70 million grand prize was won, the jackpot for the next draw on October 1 will be quite a bit lower at $20 million. Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights if you want to try your luck.

