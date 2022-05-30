Several Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Ontario Last Week & Here's Where
The $70 million and 33 other $1 million prizes are up for grabs this week.
Ontario lottery players, you might want to listen up because Tuesday is going to be a big day.
According to OLG, participating residents now have a chance to win up to $103 million in top prizes during Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
The massive lotto event was set in motion last Friday after nobody won the $70 million jackpot.
Not only is it still up for grabs, but there are also 33 $1 million Maxmillions prizes to be won in the May 31, 2022 draw.
But, wait! It gets even more wholesome.
The corporation revealed in a press release on Saturday that although nobody won a Lotto Max jackpot last week, there were a bunch of massive wins.
So, luck is definitely in the air.
The wins included two Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, sold in Guelph, as well as two prizes of the same game worth $500,00 each, sold in Newmarket and Scarborough.
A Lotto Max ticket worth $286,192.10 was also sold in the Prince Edward County area, followed by an Encore prize worth $1 million in Oxford County and two others worth $100,000, which were sold in Brampton and Toronto.
Anyone looking to hop into the race has until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday to head over to OLG.ca or an authorized retailer to buy their tickets.
Last week, OLG revealed Hamilton resident Leah Murdoch-Gerics as the winner of April's $60 million jackpot. In case you think no one ever wins these things.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.