Ontario Lottery Winner From Hamilton Just Got $60M Richer & The Shock Was So Real
"My husband and I realized the responsibility of this win immediately."
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) have announced who won $60 million last month, and she's got a warning for all you procrastinators.
Hamilton resident Leah Murdoch-Gerics, who won the jackpot in the April 19, 2022, Lotto Max draw, recalled the life-changing moment while collecting her cheque at Woodbine Entertainment's Trackside Clubhouse in Toronto.
The 58-year-old mother admitted she first saw the email from OLG indicating she won a prize the morning after the draw but put it off because she was busy.
"When I see OLG emails in my inbox, they normally say I won a Free Play ticket, but this specific email looked different."
Leah also said she felt surprisingly calm after realizing she had won $60 million. "I didn't know what to do next. I couldn't really fathom this was happening to me."
The winner also shared her husband's adorable reaction to seeing a screenshot of the prize amount. "He looked at me and said, 'Oh, you won $60-thousand.' I urged him to take a closer look. It was clear at that moment what he saw! We were both in shock and just stared at each other stunned in disbelief."
Not looking to become another lottery disaster story, Leah opened up about the obligation that comes with such a huge win.
"My husband and I realized the responsibility of this win immediately. It's a huge blessing," she said. "We are very aware that we have to use this money wisely."
As for the first she plans to do with the fortune, the mother says a family trip is in the works, but the destination is unknown. "I don't see any major changes in the immediate future because who knows where we will be a year from now," she gushed.
