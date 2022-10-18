An Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Over $120K After A 'Nerve-Wracking' Football Bet
"I only play for football games."
A football fan turned Ontario lottery winner is proving that sometimes it pays to be obsessed with sports.
According to OLG, King City resident Gregorio (Greg) Cardelli won a life-altering $122,846.30 on a Proline Pools win thanks to a single-minded focus on gridiron football.
"I only play for football games. I come from a football family," the 56-year-old admitted while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
If you've seen Uncut Gems, you know just how stressful sports betting can be, but luckily for Cardelli, his wager came with a big payoff, one he shared with his family.
"We were watching the nerve-wracking game and it came down to the last second. I knew I had won right away – my family erupted in cheers," he added.
And, like Christmas morning, his family wasted no time waking him up the next day to see what they got. "We were shocked to see I won that much. We went crazy," the retail worker gushed. "My family started their wish lists."
As for what he plans to do with his newfound fortune, Cardelli said he's already planning a family trip to Italy. "It feels really good," he concluded.
Proline is a wager-focused game that allows people to bet on various sporting events. To play, individuals simply choose an event or competition to bet on, along with the type of outcome (Money Line, Point Spread, Over and Under) they want to wager on.
Cardelli bought his winning ticket at a gas station on King Road in King City, but you can do so using the Proline App.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.